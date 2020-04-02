Nicole Kidman to Star in ‘Pretty Things’ Series Adaptation at Amazon

Nicole Kidman has signed on for yet another series role.

The “Big Little Lies” star is set to play one of the two leads in an Amazon adaptation of Janelle Brown’s forthcoming novel “Pretty Things.” The streaming giant won the rights to the novel in what sources describe as a highly competitive situation with multiple bidders in the race.

Kidman, who is has a first look deal at Amazon and will produce the project via her Blossom Films banner, was set to appear on TV screens in the near future opposite Hugh Grant in HBO’s “The Undoing,” however the series was pushed to later in the year. She also has “Nine Perfect Strangers,” the adaptation of another Liane Moriarty novel, in the pipeline at Hulu.

“Pretty Things” is hitting book shelves courtesy of Random House on April 21, and centers around two brilliant, damaged women who try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play. When a reluctant grifter befriends a wealthy “influencer” on the shores of Lake Tahoe, her ultimate con devolves into a raw, treacherous game of long-awaited payback. Precisely which character Kidman will play is still under wraps, according to sources.

Brown is set to adapt the novel for the small screen as well as executive producing. In addition, “Skeleton Twins” and “Hanmaid’s Tale” director Reed Morano is attached to helm and exec produce the series. Per Saari will serve as an EP on behalf of Blossom Films.

Brown’s other novels include “Watch Me Disappear,” “All We Ever Wanted Was Everything,” and “This Is Where We Live.”