Nicole Kidman to Star in, Executive Produce Amazon Drama Series ‘Things I Know to Be True’

Nicole Kidman is attached to star in and executive produce the drama series “Things I Know to Be True,” which has been ordered to series at Amazon

Based on the play of the same name by Andrew Bovell, the series is said to be about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love, as Bob and Fran Price watch their adult children make unexpected decisions which change the course of their lives.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences,” Kidman said. “Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.”

Bovell will write the screen adaptation and will also serve as executive producer. Kidman will serve as executive producer via Blossom Films, along with Per Saari. Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon are executive producers for Matchbox Pictures. Jan Chapman is executive producer for Jan Chapman Films. Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures and Blossom Films produce in association with Jan Chapman Films.

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell. “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

This marks the latest Amazon project for Kidman. She is also attached to star in and executive produce the drama “Pretty Things” while also executive producing “The Expatriates” and “A Good Marriage.” She previously found great success executive producing and starring in the HBO series adaptation of “Big Little Lies,” which won five Emmys and four Golden Globes for its first season, including best actress in a limited series for Kidman at both awards shows. She is also starring in and executive producing the HBO limited series “The Undoing,” based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, as well as a series adaptation of “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu.

She is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“’Thing I Know To Be True’ is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per and everyone at Blossom.”