Nicole Kassell to Direct HBO-Sky Co-Production ‘The Baby,’ Set to Film in 2021

“Watchmen” and “The Leftovers” director Nicole Kassell has been tapped to helm the HBO-Sky co-production “The Baby,” created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. Kassell will serve as lead director and executive producer on the eight-episode first season of the darkly comic horror series from Sister and Proverbial Pictures.

The series is described as a “a funny, raw examination of motherhood as an institution: a set of unspoken and often horrifying rules that affect women differently depending on how they’re viewed by society.”

Several writers have been confirmed to join Robins-Grace in the all-women writers room, including Sophie Goodheart of “Sex Education” and “My Brother Blind,” Kara Smith of “Kaos” and “Apple Tree House,” Anchuli Felicia King of “White Pearl” and “Golden Shield,” and Susan Stanton, known for “Succession.” Bisha K. Ali will be a consultant on the series.

“We can’t believe our luck that Nicole’s joining us on The Baby – her body of work speaks for itself,” said Robins-Grace and Gaymer. “She’s a spectacular collaborator and creative, and working with her is an education. Our phenomenal team of writers are bringing the full force of their talent to the story. We’re surrounded by creative and technical brilliance, basically.”

Kassell said she is “beyond honored and thrilled to be reuniting with HBO and joining Sky and this incredible team to bring ‘The Baby’ to fruition,.”

“I read Sian’s brilliant script early in lock down, and it cut straight through the noise and anxiety of our times, to take me on a wild, zany ride with wonderfully complex women grappling with the toughest of decisions any of us are lucky enough to make – to have or not have a child,” she said. “Embracing comedy AND horror the show catapults us through an incredible adventure all while tackling the real-life explosions that the question of procreation can have on the self, family and friendships. To be working with the powerhouse producers that are Sister, all women whose work and careers I have long admired, is a life-long dream. I’m ever grateful to have Sian, Lucy, and Sister embrace my vision and trust me with their BABY.”

Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter, Robins-Grace and Gaymer are also executive producing. The HBO-Sky co-pro will film in the U.K. in 2021.