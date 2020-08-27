Nicole Byer Set to Host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

“Nailed It” host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer has been tapped to host the five-night presentation of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Additionally, the organization announced some presenters for the virtual event: Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), guest drama actress nominee Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”; “Disclosure”), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (“Desus & Mero”), guest and supporting drama actor nominee Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”; “Better Call Saul”), Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”; “The Talking Dead”), Jerry Harris (“Cheer”), Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”), Daryl Mitchell (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Hilarie Burton Morgan (“Friday Night In With The Morgans”), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“Friday Night In With The Morgans”; “The Walking Dead”), Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”), Lamorne Morris (“Woke”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Central Park”), lead limited series/TV movie actor nominee Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”), lead comedy actress nominee Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Insecure”), Monica Raymund (“Hightown”), Drew Scott (“Property Brothers: Forever Home”; “Brother vs. Brother”) and guest comedy actress nominee Wanda Sykes (“Crank Yankers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will begin on Monday, Sept. 14, streaming for the first four consecutive nights on emmys.com. The final evening, Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a two-hour ceremony broadcast on FXX at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Byer will host all five nights, including the special broadcast.

Byer is an actor, comedian, writer, author and podcaster known for appearances on MTV’s “Girl Code,” as well as the podcasts “Why Won’t You Date Me?” and “Best Friends,” in addition to “Nailed it.” She recently released her first book, “#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini.” In receiving her first-ever Emmy nomination for hosting “Nailed It” in July, she made history as the first Black woman to receive a nomination in that category.

The Creative Arts ceremony will hand out statues in categories ranging from casting to choreography, cinematography, hair and makeup, editing, original music and lyrics, visual effects and more. The winners’ names are known only by Ernst & Young LLP until they are revealed to the director of the Emmy ceremony as the show is airing. All five shows will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.