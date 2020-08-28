Nicolas Cage to Voice Dragon in ‘Highfire’ Series Adaptation in Development at Amazon

Nicolas Cage is attached to voice the lead character of and executive produce a series adaptation of “Artemis Fowl” author Eoin Colfer’s novel “Highfire” in development at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

Cage will play the titular Highfire, described as a vodka-drinking, “Flashdance”-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.

In the series, dragons once ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old ‘Vern’ and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It isn’t much of a life but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes – even if its violent – to preserve his own hide. When Vern’s world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.

Davey Holmes is adapting the book for the screen and will executive produce alongside Cage. Andrew Mittman of 1.21 will also executive produce. Amazon Studios and MGM Television will produce.

Should the project go to series, it would mark the second regular TV role Cage has undertaken in recent months. Variety exclusively reported that Cage is attached to play Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, in a scripted series currently in the works at CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television Studios.

He has long been praised for his film work, having won the Academy Award for best actor for “Leaving Las Vegas” and getting a nomination in the same category for “Adaptation.” He is also known for his starring roles in films like “Moonstruck,” “Raising Arizona,” “Face/Off,” and the “National Treasure” and “Ghost Rider” films. He also recently lent his voice to the Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” His upcoming films include “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Pig.”

He is repped by WME, Stride Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Holmes most recently created the Epix series “Get Shorty,” on which he also serves as showrunner. His other credits include “Shameless,” “In Treatment,” “Pushing Daisies,” and “Law & Order.”

He is repped by Felker Toczek.