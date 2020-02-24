Nickelodeon, Time Launch ‘Kid of The Year’ Awards

Time created a franchise out of its annual “Person of the Year” issue. Now it hopes to do something similar for the younger set.

Nickelodeon and Time will launch a “Kid of the Year” honor, a year-long effort that will include a TV special simulcast on both Nickelodeon and CBS, each part of ViacomCBS. Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on the company’s Comedy Central, will host the proceedings, which will recognize five young people judged to be making a positive impact in their communities. Time will feature a “Kid of the year:” in both Time and Time for Kids. As part of the program, each of the honorees will be offered the chance to work as kid reporters for Time For Kid,s with exclusive access to Nickelodeon events throughout the year.

Details on the nomination and submission process for the awards will be announced at a later date.

“This special will showcase real kids’ achievements in a fun, unique way, and we are thrilled to extend its reach significantly further by simulcasting it on CBS, which is the most watched broadcast network,” said Rob Bagshaw, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of unscripted content, in a prepared statement.

Nickelodeon has created several awards initiatives in the past, including its annual Kids Choice Awards (a sports-centered version launched in 2014).

The TV special will shine a spotlight on five standout kids who have worked to shift culture and inspire others, culminating, with one kid being recognized as Kid of the Year. The special will also feature stars from entertainment, sports and pop culture surprising the honorees, as well as musical performances.

Nickelodeon’s “Kid of the Year” is a co-production of Time Studios, Day Zero Productions, Mainstay Entertainment and Nickelodeon. Executive Producers include Andrea Delbanco, Ian Orefice and Mike Beck, Trevor Noah and Haroon Saleem, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin and Rob Bagshaw and Paul J. Medford. Production of Nickelodeon’s “Kid of the Year” is overseen by Bagshaw.