Nickelodeon Removes ‘Made by Maddie’ From Schedule Following Backlash Over ‘Hair Love’ Similarities

Nickelodeon is removing animated series “Made by Maddie” from its schedule amid public scrutiny over similarities between the children’s program and Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love,” about a Black father attempting to style his daughter’s hair.

“Made by Maddie is a show we acquired several years ago from Silvergate Media, a renowned production company we have previously worked with on other series,” said a Nickelodeon spokesperson. “Since announcing the show’s premiere date this week, we have been listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community.

“In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring ‘Hair Love’ in the highest regard.”

The Nickelodeon series, which was slated to premiere on Sept. 13 on ViacomCBS-owned Nick Jr., garnered criticism online earlier in the week after social media users began pointing out similarities in the characters featured in the Nickelodeon teaser and Cherry’s short.

“Made by Maddie” is geared toward preschoolers, and was created by Paula Rosenthal. The series follows 8-year-old Maddie around New York City “as she uses her imagination and design ingenuity to turn every problem into a positive with the perfect fashion fix.”

In July, Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation got the green light to adapt “Hair Love” into an animated TV series for HBO Max, “Young Love.”