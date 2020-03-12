Nickelodeon to Postpone 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The stars will have to wait to get slimed.

Nickelodeon is pushing back the date of its annual Kids’ Choice Awards, joining the growing list of live events, conventions and conferences that are being canceled or postponed amid a global pandemic that has seen over 1,200 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the U.S.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority,” said a Nickelodeon spokesperson. “We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

Earlier Wednesday, a slew of television shows that film in from of a live viewers announced that they would tape without a studio audience, including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show.”

In scripted television, “Riverdale” suspended production on its current season after a member of production came into contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. A crew member who worked on the upcoming Fox series “neXt” tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Chicago. And CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended production of Season 41, which was slated to start filming in Fiji later in March, over the “growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19.”