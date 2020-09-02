Nickelodeon Readies Indian Animated Series ‘Sammy & Raj’

Nickelodeon International and Nickelodeon India have teamed to coproduce animated series “The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj.”

The series, that will have 20 episodes of 30 minutes each, follows the adventures of a pair of cousins with access to a time-altering app as they pause, rewind, fast-forward and slow-motion their way into a host of exploits.

This is the first collaboration between Nickelodeon International and its Indian counterpart, which is a part of Viacom18, a joint venture of TV18, the media group controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and U.S. media conglomerate ViacomCBS. Production is now underway, with animation and storyboards developing in India, scripting in progress in the U.S. and U.K., and casting initiated in the U.S.

Chris Rose, VP, animation, Nickelodeon International and Anu Sikka, head creative, content & research, Kids TV Network at Viacom18 are overseeing the project. The head writer of the series is Jordan Gershowitz (“The Tom and Jerry Show”).

“The popularity of international content is on the rise, and Nickelodeon is focused on meeting the rising demand for diverse, creative stories for a global audience,” said Jules Borkent, executive VP, kids & family, ViacomCBS Networks International. “This groundbreaking partnership with Viacom18 goes beyond kids’ content, as we look to embrace greater diversity both on-screen and behind the camera.”

“In the creative world, geographic borders have diminished, as more content is drawn by the hands of global artists from every corner of the world,” said Nina Hahn, senior VP, international production & development, Nickelodeon International. “The idea for this series was developed in collaboration with the team in India as we sought a way to fuse western and eastern story telling elements. Indian culture is very much a part of this series’ DNA.”

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head of Hindi mass entertainment & kids TV network at Viacom18 said: “This partnership with Nickelodeon International has gone beyond the border lines of creativity and stands testimony to the success of Nick India and Nick International in creating groundbreaking content. It further reinforces the capability of the Indian animation industry.”

The Indian animation and VFX sector is valued at $351 million and is projected to grow 18% annually to reach $463 million by 2022, according to a recent EY Indian media industry report.

The series will roll out across Nickelodeon International in 2021.