Nickelodeon Plans to Leap From ‘Henry Danger’ to ‘Danger Force’

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Henry Danger, the title character in Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action sitcom, is about to leave the network, But that doesn’t mean there won’t be other superheroes to try and grab hold of its young audience.

The kids-focused cable network, part of ViacomCBS, will launch a new spinoff, “Danger Force.” The new series will star two characters from the original, which centers on the adventures of a young superhero, his mentor and a group of helpers. The new series will pair “Captain Man” (played by Ray Cooper) and “Schwoz” (played by Michael D. Cohen) with a new group of four young superheroes in training.

The conceit allows Nickelodeon to continue the “Henry Danger” storyline while adding new elements to the concept. Nickelodeon has produced 128 episodes of “Henry Danger” across five seasons. The series is the most-watched program among kids between 6 and 11 on TV year to date and was the same in 2019.

“A key part of our content strategy is to grow original franchises like Henry Danger by expanding their worlds through new characters and more high-stakes adventures,” said Brian Robbins, president, kids & family entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, in a  prepared statement. “We’re spinning off our ‘Henry Danger’ mega-hit into ‘Danger Force,’ where a new set of characters join members of the original cast for a wholly new take on this long-running series.”

The four new “Danger Force” heroes-in-training will be introduced in the final episodes of “Henry Danger,” which airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. eastern on Nickelodeon. In the new series, four kids, played by Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Dana Heath and Luca Luhan, are recruited to attend a new academy run by Captain Man. The kids must learn to gain control of their superpowers, while keeping their identities secret – even from their families.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, kids will be able to familiarize themselves with the new characters through the Nickelodeon Screens Up app, as well as at JoinDangerForce.com, where they will find games, trivia, galleries and other features. Users who play a game during new episodes of “Danger Force” may be able to
unlock special content and enter sweepstakes to win exclusive prize packs and a walk on role.
“Danger Force” is created and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak and produced by Cooper Barnes and Jace Norman, who plays “Henry Danger” in the original series. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan, senior vice president of live-action scripted content. Omar Camacho is executive in charge of production for the series.

 

 

 

