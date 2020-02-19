Nickelodeon Plans to Leap From ‘Henry Danger’ to ‘Danger Force’

Henry Danger, the title character in Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action sitcom, is about to leave the network, But that doesn’t mean there won’t be other superheroes to try and grab hold of its young audience.
The kids-focused cable network, part of ViacomCBS, will launch a new spinoff, “Danger Force.” The new series will star two characters from the original, which centers on the adventures of a young superhero, his mentor and a group of helpers. The new series will pair “Captain Man” (played by Ray Cooper) and “Schwoz” (played by Michael D. Cohen) with a new group of four young superheroes in training.
The conceit allows Nickelodeon to continue the “Henry Danger” storyline while adding new elements to the concept. Nickelodeon has produced 128 episodes of “Henry Danger” across five seasons. The series is the most-watched program among kids between 6 and 11 on TV year to date and was the same in 2019.
“A key part of our content strategy is to grow original franchises like Henry Danger by expanding their worlds through new characters and more high-stakes adventures,” said Brian Robbins, president, kids & family entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, in a prepared statement. “We’re spinning off our ‘Henry Danger’ mega-hit into ‘Danger Force,’ where a new set of characters join members of the original cast for a wholly new take on this long-running series.”