Nickelodeon, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Team for BeatBuds Animated Series

Nickelodeon is bringing popular kids group The BeatBuds to the small screen. The ViacomCBS network has signed a deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, which acquired the property in 2018, for a new animated preschool series. Production is set to being this summer with a 2021 premiere planned.

The 10-episode short-form series is written by Evan Sinclair (“Ryan’s Mystery Playdate,” “The Aquabats! Super Show!”) and will feature original songs telling the musical adventures of Jonny, Matty and the rest of the ‘Buds,

Formed in 2012, the BeatBuds are best friends and musical partners Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, who have been playing together since the age of six. Their energetic shows aim to introduce young kids to the “to the pure joy and educational benefits of music.” Their modern, almost indie-rock sound also resonates with adults. Among their toddler-approved hits are the songs “Gravity,” “Sam the Garbage Man” and “When the Rain Falls Down.”

“The BeatBuds are all my kids listen to and from the first time I saw them perform at a birthday party, I knew they could become one of the biggest kids act,” said Braun, who’ll executive produce the series. “This is going to be a really fun show the entire family can enjoy together, soon everyone will be singing along to The BeatBuds songs.”

Added Jonah and Shapiro enthusiastically: “Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about. We have created a community like no other in which kids and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we got the chance to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement soared because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let’s jam!”

Said Brian Robbins, president, kids and family Entertainment for ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks in announcing the deal: “My young daughter’s love for The BeatBuds turned me into a bona fide super fan, and now they’re pretty much our whole family’s go-to soundtrack. I’m really happy to be working with Scooter Braun to bring them to Nickelodeon for a series that our audience is going to totally love.”

The BeatBuds is executive produced by Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects, home to management clients Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, among others. Production of The BeatBuds for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior vice president, Nickelodeon Preschool.