Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’ Adds Kimiko Glenn, Natasha Rothwell, More to Cast (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Nickelodeon’s new preschool series “Baby Shark’s Big Show” set its cast, and international advocacy organization Global Citizen will air its award special with host John Legend Dec. 19.

CASTING

Nickelodeon set the cast for its new preschool series “Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” which will premiere with an original holiday special Dec. 11. The 2D animated series will feature Kimiko Glenn as the titular Baby, a sweet and fearless little shark; Luke Youngblood as William, a clever, adventurous pilot fish and Baby’s best friend; Natasha Rothwell as Mommy, who works for the mayor of their community Carnivore Core; Eric Edelstein as Daddy, a goofy and loud dentist who flosses when he’s nervous; Debra Wilson as Grandma, a perpetual prankster, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa, a charismatic shark who loves to tell tales about the glory days. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the series will follow Baby Shark and William as they set out on comedic adventures in Carnivore Core, making new friends and singing catchy original tunes along the way.

Apple TV Plus announced the cast for the second season of “Truth Be Told” starring Octavia Spencer. Merle Dandridge, Jason O’Mara, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Christopher Backus, Cranston Johnson, Hale Appleman, Anthony Lee Medina and Mychala Lee will appear alongside the previously-announced Kate Hudson and returning Spencer. Created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and hailing from Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, the series provides a glimpse into the popular obsession with true-crime podcasts.

DATES

TNT, TBS and truTV announced the 2021 winter premiere dates for both new and returning series. TBS’ new extreme talent competition, “Go-Big Show,” featuring acts such as alligator trainers and stunt archery, will premiere Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. Comedian Bert Kreischer hosts the talent show, with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and pro-wrestler Cody Rhodes. The third season of TBS’ “The Misery Index,” a comedic show featuring teams competing against each other by ranking hilarious and miserable real-life events, will return Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. This season will feature celebrity guests Travis Kelce, Joel McHale and Jon Moxley. TruTV’s unscripted comedy series, “Impractical Jokers,” featuring four comedians and friends known as The Tenderloins competing to embarrass each other, will return for its ninth season Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. The Season 9 premiere will be followed at 11 p.m. by the brand-new “Impractical Jokers: After Party,” where host Joey Fantone takes the Impractical Jokers and surprise guests through a set of challenges and bonus content. Premiering Feb. 4 at 10:30 p.m. is truTV’s “Fast Foodies,” where “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to recreate and reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. Previously announced was the Jan. 25 premiere date for TNT’s “Snowpiercer.”

PROGRAMMING

Food Network Kitchen announced a new Tastemade series “Just Ask the Baker” has launched on its app. “Just Ask the Baker” is a baking show that is hosted by Meghan Rienks and incorporates advice and commentary in response to questions sent in by viewers. Each 30-minute episode will delve into a wide range of topics from mastering a cake to navigating relationships. The first five episodes of the 10-episode original are available now, with the latter five becoming available in December. “Just Ask the Baker” is one of five shows that Tastemade is debuting on the Food Network Kitchen app, including “Sourced” featuring host Guy Turland eating his way around the world, “Cooking with Pride” with Ingrid Nelson discussing LGBTQIA+ issues, “Dish It Healthy” about clean eating and “Raw. Vegan. Not Gross.”

DEVELOPMENT

IMDb TV is developing “Hialeah: Dade F-ckin County,” a half-hour family comedy series co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson. Produced by Amazon Studios, the series follows first-generation Cuban American ChiChi Rodriguez, who escapes from her failed marriage and ends up with her disapproving family in Hialeah, Fla. — a world away from lavish South Florida and the last place ChiChi wants to be. Regardless, she’s primed to reinvent herself and work with what she has. Alvarez and Williamson will serve as executive producers alongside Danielle Claman Gelber and Teri Weinberg. Clark Johnson is attached to direct and produce.

AWARD SHOWS

International advocacy organization Global Citizen will present the Global Citizen Prize award special with host John Legend to celebrate and honor leaders who are taking steps to end poverty. The broadcast, to air Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC and CTV in Canada, will feature musical performances, notable presenters and guests to be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s Global Citizen Prize will recognize individuals across nine categories: Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award, Global Citizen Country Hero Award and the three newly introduced Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education and Global Citizen Prize for Activism, selected by Global Citizen and a team of advisers. Finalists for the Cisco Youth Leadership Award, co-established by Cisco and Global Citizen to celebrate an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully to ending poverty in their community, include founder and president of Virtualahan, Ryan Gersava (Philippines); founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani Jalota (India), and founder and managing director of Water Access Rwanda, Christelle Kwizera (Rwanda). The public vote to help decide the winner of the prize launches Tuesday and ends next week.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Dan Levy and Alison Brie will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” along with a performance from G-Eazy featuring Blackbear. Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and Dierks Bentley are guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Hugh Laurie, Rachel Bloom, LP and Valerie Franco are tonight’s guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”