Nickelodeon to Revive ‘Nick News’ for Special on Race Hosted by Alicia Keys

Nickelodeon is bringing back “Nick News” for an hour-long special about children, race, and unity.

The special will be hosted by Alicia Keys and is meant to amplify the voices and experiences of Black kids across the country in the wake of the large-scale protests that have rocked the United States in recent weeks. It will air June 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Keys will lead a series of conversations with special guests, including: the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; teen activist Marley Dias, founder of the #1000BlackGirlsBook campaign; 12-year-old singer and viral sensation, Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of “Antiracist Baby;” Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the Nashville, Tenn., teens who founded Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her family; and family therapist, Dr. George James.

“Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special” will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, and be available on Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick On Demand, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. A discussion guide as well as anti-racism resources, made in partnership with The Conscious Kid and Dr. George James, will be available on nickhelps.com and Nickelodeon’s social channels following the premiere of the special.

This will be the first of several “Nick News” specials that will air in the coming months. The original “Nick News” was created, written, and anchored by Linda Ellerbee, and produced by her company, Lucky Duck Productions. It aired on Nickelodeon for 25 years, ending when Ellerbee retired in 2016. The show won 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont, and the Edward R. Murrow award for Journalistic Excellence, the first and only time it was given to a children’s program.

“Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special” is executive produced by Fernita Wynn and Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, with Wynn also serving as showrunner. Paul J. Medford, vice president of unscripted and current series at Nickelodeon and Luke Wahl, vice president of digital studios, serve as executive producers. Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, senior vice president of digital studios.