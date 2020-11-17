Nick Jonas Returns as ‘The Voice’ Coach for Season 20

Fear not Nick Jonas fans, the singer isn’t done with “The Voice” just yet.

NBC has announced that Jonas will return to the singing competition series as one of the four coaches for season 20, which is being set for spring 2021.

He will be joined by John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, all whom are currently in the coaching line up for season 19 and who were on board for Jonas’ inaugural season earlier this year. The news also means that Gwen Stefani won’t among the coaches next season, having returned to the show for its current outing.

During his first season on the show, Jonas took Thunderstorm Artis to the grand finale, where he finished in third place behind Toneisha Harris and eventual winner Todd Tilghman.

The Jonas news comes seven episodes into the show’s current nineteenth season. So far season this season, “The Voice” is averaging a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers after seven days of delayed viewing, according to Nielsen measurements. That places it as the most-watched alternative series on broadcast TV, ahead of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” which is currently averaging 8.8 million.

According to NBC, the season 19 premiere grew to a 2.4 rating and 11.8 million total viewers with all digital and linear delayed viewing taken into account.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson.