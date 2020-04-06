Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Sets September Premiere Date

Nick Cannon’s upcoming daytime talk show is set for a Sept. 21 premiere, distributor Debmar-Mercury confirmed Monday.

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has teamed with Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment to produce the comedic talk show featuring interviews with celebrities and pop culture coverage. The nationally-syndicated show, “Nick Cannon,” is cleared to launch on TV stations covering more than 90% of U.S. TV households. Debmar-Mercury’s announcement Monday is an indication of confidence that the show will be able to go into production over the summer for the planned fall debut.

“It’s been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we’ve achieved is mind-blowing,” said Cannon in a statement. “We’re gearing up to deliver a must-see show and I’m looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall.”

In light of his guest appearances on “The Wendy Williams Show,” his work on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” among other ventures, Debmar-Mercury said that Cannon was a perfect fit for the hard job of hosting a daily yakker.

“Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world,” said Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury. “We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.”

“Nick Cannon” has been picked up by prominent station groups including Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Hearst, Tegna and Meredith.