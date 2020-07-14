Nick Cannon Dropped by ViacomCBS After Making Anti-Semitic Comments

ViacomCBS is ending its long-running relationship with Nick Cannon after he made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

In the June 30 episode of “Cannon’s Class,” the actor and TV host interviewed Professor Griff, a rapper who was a part of Public Enemy before leaving the group after making anti-Semitic remarks.

On the podcast, Cannon said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

A ViacomCBS spokesperson released a statement to Variety, saying that the company’s relationship with Cannon is now terminated.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds,” the company said.

On Monday, Cannon said on Twitter that he had “no hate in my heart nor malice intentions” and didn’t condone hate speech. He also said that he holds himself “accountable for this moment” and takes full responsibility for his actions.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!🙏🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

Cannon has had a relationship with Viacom since he was an actor on Nickelodeon in the ’90s. He’s also hosted the sketch comedy show “Wild ‘n Out,” which aired on MTV and VH1 since 2005. More recently, he’s been known as the host of “The Masked Singer” on Fox and hosted “America’s Got Talent” on NBC from 2009-2016.