‘For Life’ Star Nicholas Pinnock Launches Silver Milk Production Banner (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicholas Pinnock, star of the ABC drama series “For Life,” has optioned the Dorothy Koomson novel “Tell Me Your Secret” for adaptation by his newly established Silver Milk Productions banner.

The British actor has launched Silver Milk in partnership with his longtime agent, Oliver Slinger at Independent Talent Group, manager Jeff Golenberg of Silver Lining Entertainment, and publicist Teal Cannaday of Bespoke Publicity. Silver Milk is based in London and Los Angeles and aims to develop narrative and documentary projects for TV and film.

“We’re excited to introduce new, diverse stories that engage viewers and challenge the way they think

about and perceive the world,” said Pinnock. “Silver Milk will support the works of new and established storytellers with distinct points of view; producing smart and thoughtful narratives across all platforms.”

The Silver Milk moniker is a nod to the centuries-old tradition of placing silver coins in milk to help keep it fresh.

Silver Milk has already acquired the rights to Koomson’s 2019 thriller “Tell Me Your Secret,” which revolves around a woman who endures a strange kidnapping experience and then is forced to reveal her secret when the kidnapper seeks her out a decade later.

The company is also working on a script called “Sweatbox,” described as a “vehicle chase thriller” about two women on a journey to rescue a child as they dodge criminals and the law.

Along with “For Life,” which has been renewed for a sophomore season, Pinnock’s many credits include Netflix’s “Criminal,” ITV’s “Marcella,” Starz’s “Counterpart,” Channel Four’s “Top Boy” and Sky’s “Fortitude.” He is also an accomplished stage actor, known for such U.K. productions as “Born Bad,” “San Diego,” “Topdog/Underdog,” and “Ear for Eye.”

ICM Partners reps Pinnock and Silver Milk.

(Pictured: Nicholas Pinnock)