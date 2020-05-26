NHL Sketches Plans for Playoffs in Summer and Fall

Despite the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic on all live sports, hockey fans may well get a Stanley Cup in 2020.

The top official of the National Hockey League said the sports organization anticipated its teams might return to play in the summer and fall, and sketched out a plan to hold post-season playoffs and the Stanley Cup in two “hub cities” that would be named later.

“Let me assure you that the reason we are doing this is because our fans are telling us in overwhelming numbers that they want us to complete the season,” said Gary Bettman, the NHL’s Commissioner, in remarks delivered Tuesday afternoon. “While nothing is without risk, ensuring health and safety has been essential to our plan so far, and will remain so,” he said.

Under current plans, the league would consider regular-season play completed, Bettman said, and would have 24 of 31 teams try to start training camps no earlier than July 1. If things progressed well, the teams would compete in two different cities where they would have secure transportation and lodging, as well as a venue for play. The process, he suggested, is likely to evolve depending on conditions of players as well as policies set by various local authorities.

Fans have not seen NHL play since March 12, when the league suspended its 2019-2020 regular season, due to concerns about the pandemic. The NHL said it has played 85% of the regular season schedule that started in early October of last year, or 1,082 or 1,271 games.

More to come…