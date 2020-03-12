NHL Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Thursday that it will “pause” the 2019-2020 season effective immediately amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” a statement from the league said. “However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

Read the league’s full statement below.

News of the NHL shutting down its season comes after the NBA announced Wednesday night it would be postponing the remainder of the regular season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

The two sports leagues shutting down during the outbreak are just two examples of an ever-growing list of major events that are now off as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide continues to rise. It was also announced Thursday that CBS would not hold its annual upfront presentation in May at Carnegie Hall, but would instead post a video presentation on digital platforms.

Variety is also keeping track of all film and television productions that have been impacted by the coronavirus, including those that have shut down completely or opted to film without studio audiences.