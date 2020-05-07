NFL Moves Ahead With Plans for Full 2020 Season, Despite Pandemic

The entire nation is ready for some football. But whether or not the game can really be played is still unknown.

The NFL threw a long pass Thursday night, detailing the ins and outs of its 2020-2021 season across four different networks even though the ability of its teams to field games in normal fashion in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic remains in question.

CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN each touted a full gridiron schedule Thursday night, exuding confidence that the biggest pieces of content in their programming lineups would take place as planned. CBS said its Sunday AFC games would feature quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and it spotlighted its exclusive coverage of Super Bowl LV from Tampa, Fla., in 2021. Fox expects an aggressive slate of “ ” games as well as plenty of Dallas Cowboys coverage on Sundays. ESPN said its pigskin roster would feature two games with new Tampa Bay player Tom Brady. NBC said it would televise the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“It’s not about predicting. It’s more about preparing,” says Michael Mulvihill, executive vice president and head of strategy and analytics for Fox Sports.

“Nobody has great clarity into where we may be going., All we can do is prepare for every possible outcome,” he adds., “The league is pretty clear they are interested in playng a 16-game season, If that’s going to happen. we need to start preparing.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made clear to teams they must work within the guidelines of the cities and states in which they play, and he has called for each team to have a group dedicated to rapid response to coronavirus infection and containment.