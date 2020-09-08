NFL History Anthology Series Based on Frank Gifford Memoir in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

An anthology series on the history of the NFL is in the works.

Game1, the sports content studio founded by Greg Economou and Basil Iwanyk, is teaming with Gifford Media Group to adapt Frank Gifford’s bestselling memoir “The Glory Game: How the 1958 NFL Championship Changed Football Forever” into a series.

Gifford, the late New York Giants Hall of Famer and “Monday Night Football” broadcaster, published the book in 2008, alongside Peter Richmond.

The project in question is called “Glory Game,” and dramatizes the history of the modern NFL. Its first season will feature Gifford’s time with the Giants and his time in New York City, while ensuing seasons will feature teams from other pivotal eras, each highlighting the most dramatic people and stories in pro football history.

“To paraphrase the great John Madden, the modern NFL began with the 1958 NFL Championship, and there was no one better to tell the story of that game and the league’s subsequent development than my father,” said Cody Gifford, Frank Gifford’s son and founder of Gifford Media Group. “Whether on the field or in the broadcast booth, for nearly half a century his own story unfolded concurrently with the league’s exponential growth. I’m thrilled to partner with Greg, Basil and the entire game1 team to bring this timeless history to life. I think we all envision the show as the definitive, long-overdue saga of America’s defining game.”

“Glory Game” is the latest addition to Game1’s slate, which also includes a news-magazine series on gender issues with racecar driver Danica Patrick, and ab in-season docuseries with Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

“Our positioning at game1 is ‘Sports. Culture. Stories.’ and ‘Glory Game’ is the epitome of that mantra,” said Economou. “We not only envision a fantastic television series coming to life, but a host of incredibly compelling companion content and shoulder programming that we are confident brand partners would love to invest in as well.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cody on ‘Glory Game,’” added Iwanyk. “The NFL has long been the most powerful sports league on the U.S. landscape, being able to bring their most interesting stories to life through the lens of Frank Gifford is an epic storytelling opportunity.”