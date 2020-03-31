×

NFL Club Owners Approve More Wild Card Games – And a Kids Telecast

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in New OrleansCowboys Saints Football, New Orleans, USA - 29 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Bill Feig/AP/Shutterstock

The NFL’s various teams approved the expansion of the game’s post-season, a move that had previously been set in motion by the league’s recent bargaining agreement with its players.

Under the new terms, the NFL would add two Wild Card teams, one from the AFC and one from the NFC, to the playoffs, raising the number of teams involved to 14 from 12.

CBS would get to televise one additional Wild Card game, slated for late afternoon on January 10, and NBC would air one on the same day in the evening. CBS will produce a separate telecast aimed at young viewers for the Nickelodeon channel owned by its parent ViacomCBS, while NBC will also make its Wild Card game available via the streaming-video service Peacock and the Spanish-language network Telemundo, according to a statement released Tuesday by the NFL.

The NFL last expanded the playoffs for the 1990 season, increasing the number of teams that could qualify for the postseason to 12, from 10. Since 1990, at least four new teams have qualified for the playoffs that missed the postseason the year before – a streak of 30 consecutive seasons.

“Players and clubs both recognized that nothing energizes fans like the chance to see their team qualify for the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl,” the league said in a statement.
.

More TV

  • HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

    'How To Get Away With Murder' Team Reflects on Road to Series Finale

    Viola Davis never wanted to be a TV character, but for the last six years much of her professional life has been devoted to being just that — the brilliant but often intimidating Annalise Keating on ABC and Shondaland’s “How To Get Away With Murder.” Now, the show is wrapping up its six-season run with [...]

  • I Know This Much Is True

    HBO Moves Mark Ruffalo Limited Series 'I Know This Much Is True' to May

    HBO has shifted the premiere date of the Mark Ruffalo-led limited series “I Know This Much Is True.” The six-episode series will now debut May 10. It was originally set to begin airing on April 27. The show moves into the date previously reserved for the limited series “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman. HBO announced [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Video Streaming to TVs Soared 85% in U.S. in First Three Weeks of March, Nielsen Says

    During the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are staying home — and, as you would expect, they’re streaming more than ever. U.S. consumers’ viewing of streaming has continued to increase through March. Over the first three weeks of March 2020, the total estimated number of minutes streamed to the TV was 400 billion, up 85% compared with [...]

  • The Nanny Zoom Chat Quarantine

    'The Nanny' Original Cast to Reunite For Virtual Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nanny Fine, Maxwell Sheffield and the rest of the gang are getting back together on April 6 — but not in the way you might think. “The Nanny” creator and star Fran Drescher teased on her Twitter page last week, in response to a fan who wanted to watch the popular ’90s sitcom online, that [...]

  • Roman Ritual

    ‘[REC]’s’ Paco Plaza, Enrique Lopez Lavigne Set to Adapt ‘Roman Ritual’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Paco Plaza, co-director of [“REC”] and Netflix hit “Veronica” – is attached to write and direct “Roman Ritual,” inspired by the cult graphic novella from Spain’s El Torres,  and created together with producer Enrique López Lavigne (“28 Weeks Later,” “The Impossible”). Envisaged as an event series – and sure to discomfit some and [...]

  • Reality Shows Become More Niche, Personal,

    Reality Shows Become More Niche, Personal, Extreme

    As part of MipTV Online Plus’s conference lineup Michelle Lin of media consultancy K7 Media highlighted a number of trends in reality shows, with the focus on social experiments, sports stories and true crime. Lin started her session by making a general observation about factual programming. “Broadly speaking topics are becoming much more specific in [...]

  • NO-MANS-LAND

    Arte France Moves to Open Up French Series to International

    Arte France, a bastion of quality European TV, is looking to make its French series ever less French , as it consolidates its position as one of Europe’s most internationally-minded TV operators. Early fruit of that drive, “No Man’s Land,” – “in microcosm, and in a thriller format, what we’re trying to do in general,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad