Nexstar’s New York TV Stations Host Virtual Town Hall With Congressional Reps

Nexstar Broadcasting, the nation’s largest television station group, is leveraging its heft in New York to host a virtual town hall with eight members of the state’s Congressional delegation to address viewer questions about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour event, “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall,” will be held April 28 at 7 p.m. ET and air on 15 Nexstar-owned stations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and other markets.

Tim Lake, anchor and political affairs reporter for WTEN/WXXA in Albany, will host the event, U.S. House representatives Antonio Delgado (D-19), Paul Tonko (D-20), Elise Stefanik (R-21), Anthony Brindisi (D-22), Tom Reed (R-23), John Katko (R-24), Joe Morelle (D-25) and Brian Higgins (D-26) are scheduled to speak and field questions from viewers in 49 counties.

“The unprecedented unique format of this Town Hall will bring together viewers across upstate New York, providing them with the latest information about the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak and giving them a chance to ask questions,” said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting. “We are grateful to each of these representatives for their participation and for allowing Nexstar Broadcasting’s vast New York market operations to deliver this special event to viewers across a significant footprint of the state.”

Lake will start “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall,” by giving a recap of the current developments of the coronavirus pandemic and will then ask questions of the representatives. Viewers can email questions to news@news10.com or can use the #NYCoronavirus hashtag. Along with a television broadcast, viewers can watch a livestream of the event through their local Nexstar television station’s website.