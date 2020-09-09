‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Helstrom’ Among New York Comic-Con Panels

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” universe, BBC America’s “Doctor Who” and Hulu’s upcoming Marvel series “Helstrom” are among the first wave of panels announced for this year’s fully virtual New York Comic-Con.

Each panel will take place between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. on the event’s YouTube page, and various YouTube community features will be available for engaging in Q&As or chatting with other fans.

Some of the panels offer first looks and insight into upcoming series, such as “Helstrom” and the upcoming “Animaniacs” reboot. Others will center around long-time fan favorites. During the “Archer” panel, for example, the show’s cast will engage in a trivia contest, hosted by executive producer Casey Willis. A spotlight on “Doctor Who” is also included in the lineup, with actors Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill engaging in a discussion about the past two seasons of the show.

New York Comic-Con also plans to offer a virtual marketplace, as well as autographs and virtual meet and greets. There will also be special announcements and fan contests for virtual attendees to enter.

More information will be announced closer to the event’s opening date, but check out the full first-wave list of panels below:

“Animaniacs” – Executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche will provide insight into the reboot.

“Archer” – Executive producer Casey Willis will host a trivia event that allows at-home attendees to play along with voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates.

“Doctor Who” – The aforementioned stars will discuss the twists and turns of the show’s most recent seasons.

“Fear The Walking Dead” – Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, the panel previews what has become of the now-separate group of survivors.

“The Godfather of Gaming” – An exclusive chat with the “Civilization” game creator Sid Meier ahead of his book, “Sid Meier’s Memoir!: A Life in Computer Games.”

“Helstrom” – Cast members to be announced and creator Paul Zbyszewski will take part in a conversation around the new Hulu series.

“Monsterland” – A behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming horror anthology series, including conversation with cast members to be announced and creator/showrunner Mary Law.

“M.O.D.O.K.” – Marvel’s upcoming animated series will offer a first look with the show’s creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and voice actors Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero

“The Sandman” – Audible and DC present a conversation with author Neil Gaiman and writer Dirk Maggs about the comic’s audio adaptation.

“Stargirl” – The DC series’ stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman and Meg DeLacy and creator/executive producer Geoff Johns share behind-the-scenes information about Season 1 and discuss what’s next.

“The Walking Dead” – The panel will be about “A Certain Doom,” the Season 10 finale, set to air on Oct. 4.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” – Insight will be provided into the third series in “The Walking Dead” universe, which follows a group of young people on a quest.

“The Watch” – A first look at the new fantasy show from BBC America, featuring Yvette Nicole Brown moderating a discussion between series stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent and Marama Corlett, and executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes.

“What We Do in the Shadows” – Actors Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team will answer fan questions in a live Q&A.