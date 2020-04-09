New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Hosted By Joel McHale Coming to Netflix

Netflix announced Thursday that a “Tiger King” after-show hosted by Joel McHale will premiere on Sunday.

The show’s Jeff Lowe, who took over the Oklahoma exotic animal zoo from Joe Exotic, had recently hinted that a new episode would be coming this week. The teaser for the eighth installment features McHale wearing a cowboy hat and promising that he talked to several of the show’s subjects about what’s been happening in their lives.

Among the show’s subjects appearing in the new episode are Joe Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay, Saff, reality show producer Rick Kirkman and Lowe and his wife Lauren — but notably not Carole Baskin or Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, who is currently in a prison medical facility in Texas.

However Joe Exotic did give Netflix an update from prison recently, explaining, “I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga.”

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

After the hit series premiered, Baskin released a statement on her Big Cat Rescue website expressing her displeasure with how she was depicted.

Nielsen announced Wednesday that “Tiger King” was one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever, garnering more than 34 million viewers in its first 10 days and topping season 2 of “Stranger Things.”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is the story of Maldonado-Passage, the exotic animal zoo he ran in Oklahoma, the world of big cat collectors and his feud with Baskin, who runs a big cat sanctuary. It’s directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who serve as executive producers alongside Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens