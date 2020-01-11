‘New Amsterdam’ Renewed Through Season 5 at NBC

NBC has given the medical drama “New Amsterdam” a massive three-season renewal.

The renewal will bring the show to five seasons total, with the second season currently airing. The announcement was Saturday morning by Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“New Amsterdam’s” second season is currently averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. In terms of viewership, the series is averaging a lift of 4.6 million viewers per episode in Live+7.

The series stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher. David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis and David Foster. “New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah.

The renewal marks a massive vote of confidence in the series on the broadcaster’s part. The network previously gave a three-season pickup to its hit drama “This Is Us,” which also airs on Tuesday nights as the lead in to “New Amsterdam.”

It was also announced that the crafting competition series “Making It” has been renewed for a third season. The show is hosted by former “Parks and Recreation” co-stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

Season 2 of “Making It” averaged a 0.7 rating and 2.6 million viewers overall in Live+7. The series is executive produced by Poehler, Offerman, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky, and Pip Wells. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Finally, Telegdy announced that NBC has ordered a 10-part global event series titled “The New World” from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which has previously produced hit documentary series like “The Blue Planet” and “Planet Earth.”

“The New World” will traverse North, Central, and South America – the world’s only super-continent that is home to an incredible variety of life and landscapes. According to NBC, the series will take approximately four years to complete and is currently slated to air in 2024.

“‘The New World’ is a massive piece of four-quadrant commercial entertainment that has the capacity to capture the curiosity and minds of millions,” said Telegdy. “I believe that great storytelling told on a broad scale has the power to produce wide-sweeping cultural change, and this project has all the makings to deliver on that potential.”

“The New World” is executive produced by Mike Gunton for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which produces in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.