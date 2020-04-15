TV Ratings: ‘New Amsterdam’ Finale Matches Season High

“New Amsterdam” aired its season 2 finale on Tuesday night to strong numbers, while the finale of “NCIS” ticked down but still won the night.

The NBC medical procedural’s final episode of the season, which introduced a new character played by Daniel Dae Kim, delivered a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers, which matches the premiere for a season high in both metrics. Episode 18 wasn’t supposed to be the finale, however, “New Amsterdam” production was hit by the coronvairus production shutdown and the season had to be curtailed as a result. Earlier on the night, “Ellen’s Game of Games” ticked down episode-to-episode to a 1.0 rating and just under 5 million viewers. Part 3 of NBC News’ coronavirus pandemic investigation scored 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

“NCIS” was the highest-rated and most-watched show on the night at a 1.2 and 13.2 million viewers. The represents the second largest audience tally of season 17, behind only the penultimate episode from March 31. A special episode of “FBI: Most Wanted” in the 9 p.m. slot scored a 0.9 rating and 9 million total viewers, followed by a regular episode of the “FBI” spinoff at a 0.8 and 7.3 million.

Pretty much all of ABC’s lineup ticked down week-to-week, with “The Conners” being the only exception staying even at a 1.0 and 6 million viewers. “Bless This Mess,” “Mixed-ish,” “Black-ish” and “For Life” all dipped by a 0.1 ratings point to a 0.6 for “Bless This Mess” and a 0.5 for the rest.

More to come…