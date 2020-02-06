×

‘New Amsterdam’ Creator David Schulner Inks Overall Deal With Universal TV

Will Thorne

David Schulner is doubling down with Universal Television.

The “New Amsterdam” creator and showrunner David Schulner has inked a four-year overall deal with the studio, extending a relationship which dates back to 2010. Under the deal, Schulner will develop, write and executive produce programming across multiple platforms including network, cable and streaming.

Schulner will continue to exec produce and showrun the NBC medical drama, and the news comes less than a month after “New Amsterdam” received a hefty three-season renewal from the network. Season 2 of “New Amsterdam” is currently averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. In terms of viewership, the series is averaging a lift of 4.6 million viewers per episode in Live+7.

Schulner’s deal follows less than a week in the heels of another substantial agreement between UTV and Julie Plec, which sources say is valued in the mid-eight figure range north of $60 million

“David is a versatile writer and showrunner who has proven himself adept in multiple genres. His very clear vision and leadership has been critical to the breakout success of ‘New Amsterdam’ around the world. I’m grateful that we get to continue this decade-long relationship,” said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe in a statement.

“I started my career as a playwright and my dream was to be part of a theater company; working with the same people on different projects, growing and honing our skills together. I never thought I’d find such a place in television. I was wrong. Universal has been my home for 10 years and I’m thrilled I get to stay a little longer,” added Schulner. 

Schulner started his TV career on Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz’s ABC show “Once and Again.” His other credits include the first season of “Desperate Housewives,” “Everwood,” “Kings,” “Tell Me You Love Me,” “Do No Harm” and “Emerald City.”

