‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet to Guest Star on ‘Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet has landed a guest star role on the Season 7 premiere of ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Variety has learned exclusively.
In the show’s final season opener, titled “The New Deal,” Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the agents are thrust back in time to 1931 New York City, where they encounter Barnet’s character. It’s unclear how many episodes Barnet will be featured in the role, although his character could have a lasting impact on the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” universe.
Fan favorite Patton Oswalt also returns to the series in an unspecified new role; in past seasons, Oswalt has portrayed iterations of the Koenig siblings, a family with close ties to S.H.I.E.L.D.
Barnet is most recently known for his portrayal of teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Netflix’s comedy series, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.
In July, Variety reported that the long-running ABC show’s seventh season would be its last. “Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” the show’s official Twitter account announced. “Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date.”
“The New Deal” was written by George Kitson and directed by Kevin Tancharoen. The show was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. The series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.
“Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 7 premieres May 27 at 10 p.m.
Barnet is represented by Buchwald and Endorsement Management Group.