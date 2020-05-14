‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet to Guest Star on ‘Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet has landed a guest star role on the Season 7 premiere of ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Variety has learned exclusively.

In the show’s final season opener, titled “The New Deal,” Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the agents are thrust back in time to 1931 New York City, where they encounter Barnet’s character. It’s unclear how many episodes Barnet will be featured in the role, although his character could have a lasting impact on the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” universe.

Fan favorite Patton Oswalt also returns to the series in an unspecified new role; in past seasons, Oswalt has portrayed iterations of the Koenig siblings, a family with close ties to S.H.I.E.L.D.

Barnet is most recently known for his portrayal of teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida on Netflix’s comedy series, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.