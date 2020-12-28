Year in Review: Most-Watched Television Networks — Ranking 2020’s Winners and Losers

Yes, linear TV still exists, and it’s still watched by millions of viewers. But 2020 was another tipping point for traditional television, and it’s not just because of the pandemic. What has been steady viewership erosion for broadcast and cable went into overdrive this year, despite a pandemic that should have increased or at least stabilized viewership.
Anecdotally, people did watch more TV as they stayed at home this year — but they were either watching news, or catching their favorite shows on demand.
In recent years, the joke within the TV industry was “flat is the new up” — meaning that ratings growth is so difficult that it’s a victory just to hold the status quo and not decline. But even remaining flat is nearly impossible these days, let alone just small decreases — which is why the new saying should probably be, “single-digit declines are the new up!”
But the truth is, as this bruising year comes to a close, most major broadcast, cable and pay networks suffered another round of double-digit drops. And that’s including seven days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. Of course, there are a few exceptions to the erosion this year; you’ll see them below as Variety recounts the TV winners and losers of 2020.
WINNERS
Cable news
While everyone else braces to see how low they can go, the three major news cablers had a glorious year. No surprise, as the election, pandemic and movement for racial justice gave audiences plenty of reason to tune in. And they did: Fox News was up 43%, MSNBC climbed 23% and CNN jumped 83%. Fox News was even a top 10 network in adults 18-49, despite its older skew, while CNN was up a whopping 95 percent in that demo. Meanwhile, CNN had its most-watched prime time ratings ever in 2020 with both total viewers and the key 25-54 news demo. Fox News, meanwhile, also had its best-ever year, becoming the first-ever cable news network to average more than 3 million viewers in primetime. On the smaller side, even tiny digital offering Newsy went from 3,000 to 8,000 viewers — which, given its tiny base, is a growth of 167%.
Univision
While the English-language broadcast networks nurse double-digit declines, and even rival Telemundo suffered major erosion in 2020, Univision was up 11% with viewers and 6% with the 18-49 crowd.
TLC
Led by the unstoppable franchise “90 Day Fiancé,” which has spawned several spinoffs, TLC did the unthinkable in 2020: It posted its most-watched year in primetime in the history of the network. That just doesn’t happen anymore. And yet, it did for TLC, which ranks No. 1 among cable networks in the key female demos including women 25-54, women 18-49 and women 18-34. “Given what the country faced in 2020, to have further grown and drawn new viewers proves we’re nourishing fans with comfort and emotion they’ve really needed at the right time,” said TLC president/general manager Howard Lee.
Classic TV networks
Are reruns the future of linear TV? Me TV is up another 7% in viewers, while INSP (which airs some originals along with its classic westerns) is up 9%. Also growing are smaller diginets with a diet of old TV, such as Grit (up 6%), Heroes and Icons (up 6%) and Family Entertainment TV (up 5%). “We have a target audience that is generally 50 and older, and in some cases, even 60 and older,” said INSP COO Dale Ardizzone. “And what we have found is that that is an audience that is a relatively underserved niche, and it is what we like to call an audience of cord cuddlers, not cord cutters.”
BOTH
Pop TV
Holy “Schitt’s Creek.” The tremendous frenzy over the show’s final season not only garnered an unbelievable nine Emmys, but also helped grow the network 51% year-to-year (granted, from a super-low 138,000 to 209,000). Too bad the team that built that success is gone, and Pop is pretty much out of the originals business.
ESPN
How big was the channel’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance”? All 10 episodes made it onto the year-end top 100 ranker among adults 18-49. That was at least a bright note in a rough year for sports networks, given how many months the pandemic kept all games on hold. In the end, ESPN was down 17% — but without “The Last Dance,” it could have been much worse.
Comedy TV
The Byron Allen channel, which consists mostly of reruns of panel shows featuring comedians, is consistently the least-watched network rated by Nielsen. It maintains that distinction, but with a caveat: MTV Classic wound up not getting a rating at all. And in bigger news, Comedy TV somehow managed to bolster its miniscule rating from 1,000 to 3,000 in primetime. That’s a 200% leap.
LOSERS
Premium networks
Perhaps the most obvious example of the shift to digital and streaming comes from the premium services. Audiences are still watching their shows — but they’re not doing it on linear. Without “Game of Thrones,” HBO saw more than half of its adults 18-49 linear audience disappear in 2020. Starz, Showtime, Starz Encore and Cinemax were hit with huge declines as well.
Kids channels
This new generation of kids will never know what it’s like to watch their shows on a schedule. The steady decline of all kids networks went on overdrive this year, with Disney Channel (-33%), Nickelodeon (-32%), Cartoon Network (-29%), Nick Jr. (-17%), Disney Junior (-27%), Nicktoons (-42%), Teennick (-35%) all down. A few exceptions came from the small network end, with Discovery Family, Universal Kids and Baby First TV posting a touch of growth.
El Rey
Founded by Robert Rodriguez and launched at the end of 2013, El Rey hoped to capitalize on a young, multicultural demographic with programs like “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series” and “Lucha Underground.” But the network wound up getting limited traction, and distribution started to falter — including DirecTV, which dropped it at the start of the year. By fall, the network’s reach dropped to 13 million households (down from a peak of around 40 million), and Univision sold its stake. As a result, the channel was down 76% in viewership this year. El Rey later announced that it would cease operations on Dec. 31.
Below are the primetime rankers for broadcast, cable and premium cable networks in 2020, among total viewers (as well as the top 50 list in adults 18-49). Most Nielsen-rated networks can be found here, with the exception of a few channels that are not ad-supported. [For historical record, here are previous year-end network rankers: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.]
THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2020 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)
|Rank
|NETWORK
|VIEWERS (000)
|% CHANGE
|1.
|CBS
|5,603
|-21%
|2.
|NBC
|5,025
|-20%
|3.
|ABC
|4,522
|-12%
|4.
|Fox
|4,157
|-10%
|5.
|Fox News Channel
|3,596
|+43%
|6.
|MSNBC
|2,135
|+23%
|7.
|CNN
|1,790
|+83%
|8.
|ESPN
|1,500
|-16%
|9.
|Univision
|1,445
|+11%
|10.
|TLC
|1,365
|+16%
|11.
|HGTV
|1,360
|+5%
|12.
|Hallmark Channel
|1,214
|-5%
|13.
|Ion
|1,200
|-10%
|14.
|TBS
|1,062
|-8%
|15.
|History
|1,054
|-12%
|16.
|Discovery Channel
|1,034
|-8%
|17.
|Telemundo
|1,003
|-16%
|18.
|TNT
|991
|-12%
|19.
|Food Network
|952
|+1%
|20.
|USA Network
|902
|-26%
|21.
|A&E
|822
|-22%
|22.
|Bravo
|812
|-8%
|23.
|The CW
|811
|-26%
|24.
|Investigation Discovery
|770
|-22%
|25.
|Me TV
|768
|+7%
|26.
|INSP
|674
|+9%
|27.
|Lifetime
|671
|-5%
|28.
|Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
|639
|+9%
|29.
|AMC
|594
|-19%
|30.
|FX
|572
|-19%
|31.
|TV Land
|568
|-8%
|32.
|Freeform
|519
|-14%
|33.
|Adult Swim
|517
|-20%
|34.
|Nickelodeon
|494
|-32%
|35.
|Unimas
|483
|+18%
|36.
|WE TV
|475
|-2%
|37.
|Paramount Network
|461
|-1%
|38.
|Syfy
|451
|-15%
|39.
|Travel Channel
|443
|-11%
|40.
|Nick at Nite
|442
|-20%
|41.
|MTV
|440
|-27%
|42.
|GSN
|432
|+6%
|43.
|Animal Planet
|414
|-10%
|Nat Geo
|414
|-9%
|45.
|Grit
|398
|+6%
|46.
|HBO
|387
|-38%
|47.
|BET
|379
|+3%
|48.
|Disney Channel
|355
|-33%
|49.
|E!
|350
|-3%
|50.
|Comedy Central
|341
|-5%
|51.
|VH1
|337
|-37%
|52.
|Nick Jr.
|332
|-17%
|53.
|Oxygen
|314
|+5%
|54.
|Disney Junior
|310
|-27%
|55.
|OWN
|301
|-20%
|56.
|Science Channel
|291
|-5%
|57.
|LMN
|281
|-14%
|58.
|Bounce TV
|280
|+1%
|59.
|Cartoon Network
|274
|-29%
|60.
|Nat Geo Wild
|272
|+5%
|61.
|HLN
|266
|-3%
|62.
|CNBC
|249
|+6%
|63.
|Motor Trend
|247
|-5%
|64.
|DIY
|245
|+21%
|NBC Sports Network
|245
|-26%
|66.
|BBC America
|238
|+4%
|67.
|Fox Sports 1
|236
|-25%
|68.
|FXX
|233
|-15%
|69.
|CMT
|232
|+0%
|70.
|NFL Network
|231
|-21%
|71.
|WGN America
|219
|-33%
|72.
|SundanceTV
|212
|-2%
|73.
|Pop TV
|209
|+49%
|74.
|Heroes and Icons
|208
|+6%
|75.
|ESPN 2
|207
|-33%
|IFC
|207
|-5%
|77.
|Family Entertainment TV
|203
|+5%
|78.
|TruTV
|197
|-20%
|79.
|Laff
|191
|-14
|80.
|Weather Channel
|177
|-5%
|81.
|Estrella TV
|168
|-28%
|82.
|Cozi
|166
|+11%
|83.
|Start TV
|163
|+42%
|84.
|Showtime
|147
|-19%
|85.
|Court TV Mystery
|146
|-5%
|86.
|Cooking Channel
|142
|-1%
|87.
|Up
|137
|+28%
|88.
|Newsmax TV
|135
|n/a
|89.
|TV One
|133
|+1%
|90.
|Galavision
|129
|+0%
|Reelzchannel
|129
|-12%
|92.
|FX Movie Channel
|125
|-7%
|93.
|FYI
|122
|+13%
|Smithsonian Channel
|122
|+15%
|Starz
|122
|-16%
|96.
|Hallmark Drama
|114
|+41%
|97.
|Fox Business Network
|103
|+5%
|98.
|Charge!
|102
|n/a
|99.
|TUDN
|101
|-40%
|100.
|Golf Channel
|100
|-16%
|101.
|American Heroes Channel
|97
|+0%
|102.
|Disney XD
|94
|-23%
|103.
|Destination America
|93
|+26%
|GAC
|93
|+4%
|105.
|Boomerang
|92
|-7%
|106.
|Comet
|87
|+13%
|Nicktoons
|87
|-42%
|Universo
|87
|+61%
|109.
|Discovery en Español
|76
|+6%
|RFD-TV
|76
|-16%
|111.
|MLB Network
|75
|-44%
|Viceland
|75
|-10%
|113.
|Starz Encore
|72
|-11%
|114.
|Ovation Network
|70
|-5%
|115.
|The Cowboy Channel
|68
|n/a
|116.
|AXS TV
|65
|-2%
|117.
|Big Ten Network
|59
|-9%
|118.
|Discovery Family Channel
|58
|+9%
|Teennick
|58
|-35%
|120.
|Azteca
|56
|-15%
|121.
|Discovery Life Channel
|55
|+6%
|MTV 2
|55
|-24%
|123.
|ESPNU
|47
|-33%
|124.
|Logo
|46
|-22%
|125.
|Telexitos
|45
|n/a
|126.
|Fox Deportes
|43
|-25%
|127.
|BET Her
|41
|-15%
|Discovery Familia
|41
|+14%
|129.
|Cinemax
|40
|-38%
|130.
|TBD TV
|39
|n/a
|131.
|ESPNEWS
|37
|+6%
|Tennis Network
|37
|-41%
|133.
|Baby First TV
|35
|+3%
|134.
|Universal Kids
|34
|+10%
|135.
|ESPN Deportes
|32
|-27%
|136.
|Cine Latino
|29
|-9%
|137.
|Fox Sports Net 2
|27
|+50%
|138.
|CNN En Español
|25
|-4%
|Nat Geo Mundo
|25
|+0%
|140.
|Fuse
|22
|-21%
|141.
|Pursuit Channel
|12
|n/a
|142.
|Justice Central
|11
|+0%
|143.
|BEIN Sport Español
|9
|-18%
|144.
|Newsy
|8
|+167%
|145.
|NBC.LX
|7
|n/a
|146.
|El Rey
|6
|-76%
|147.
|BEIN Sport
|5
|+0%
|148.
|Comedy TV
|3
|+200%
|149.
|MTV Classic
|n/a
|n/a
|Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/30/2019-12/06/2020, Live+7 and 12/07/2020-12/22/2020, Live+SD vs. 12/31/2018-12/08/2019, Live+7 and 12/09/2019-12/24/2019, Live+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, ad-supported and premium pay networks. Nat Geo Mundo based on NPM-H. Ranked by 2020 Year-To-Date.
THE 50 TOP-RATED NETWORKS OF 2020 (BY ADULTS 18-49)
|Rank
|NETWORK
|18-49 VIEWERS (000)
|% CHANGE
|1.
|Fox
|1,423
|-12%
|2.
|NBC
|1,240
|-28%
|3.
|ABC
|1,170
|-20%
|4.
|CBS
|1,025
|-30%
|5.
|ESPN
|625
|-14%
|6.
|Univision
|577
|+6%
|7.
|TLC
|451
|+8%
|8.
|TNT
|430
|-12%
|9.
|Fox News
|424
|+71%
|10.
|TBS
|415
|-14%
|11.
|Telemundo
|411
|-24%
|12.
|CNN
|378
|+95%
|13.
|Bravo
|348
|-16%
|14.
|USA Network
|339
|-32%
|15.
|Food Network
|326
|-6%
|16.
|Adult Swim
|308
|-20%
|17.
|Discovery Channel
|304
|-18%
|18.
|HGTV
|296
|-6%
|19.
|Ion
|293
|-19%
|20.
|A&E
|290
|-28%
|21.
|MTV
|260
|-34%
|22.
|The CW
|252
|-40%
|23.
|MSNBC
|242
|+28%
|24.
|History
|239
|-23%
|25.
|FX
|235
|-25%
|26.
|Freeform
|230
|-18%
|27.
|Unimas
|228
|+21%
|28.
|Investigation Discovery
|219
|-22%
|29.
|AMC
|210
|-24%
|30.
|Comedy Central
|204
|-12%
|31.
|Nick at Nite
|194
|-14%
|32.
|Lifetime
|191
|-16%
|33.
|VH1
|182
|-42%
|34.
|Hallmark Channel
|180
|-19%
|35.
|Nickelodeon
|162
|-26%
|36.
|Syfy
|161
|-21%
|37.
|Paramount Network
|156
|-19%
|38.
|E! Entertainment
|149
|-15%
|39.
|BET
|146
|-8%
|40.
|WE TV
|141
|-13%
|41.
|Travel Channel
|139
|-21%
|42.
|FXX
|131
|-14%
|43.
|Tru TV
|121
|-17%
|44.
|HBO
|119
|-52%
|45.
|TV Land
|109
|-15%
|46.
|Cartoon Network
|108
|-20%
|47.
|Nick Jr.
|104
|-10%
|48.
|Nat Geo
|103
|-11%
|49.
|Disney Junior
|101
|-25%
|50.
|Disney Channel
|100
|-29%
|Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/30/2019-12/06/2020, Live+7 and 12/07/2020-12/22/2020, Live+SD vs. 12/31/2018-12/08/2019, Live+7 and 12/09/2019-12/24/2019, Live+SD) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, ad-supported and premium pay networks. Ranked by 2020 Year-To-Date.