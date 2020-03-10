TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” and Awesomeness Studio made plans to produce a new young adult drama series.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” an upcoming seven-episode docuseries about the world of big cat owners. The series follows Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo, and Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary that’s threatening to put Exotic and his friends out of business. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” premieres on March 20. Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin serve as executive producers. See the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Awesomeness Studios will produce a young adult drama series entitled “Chosen.” The show will follow a teenage girl mistakenly proclaimed as “the chosen one” by a mystic and forced to fight monsters invading her town. Sabrina Sherif (“Hardy Boys”) will write, while Simon Barry (“Van Helsing,” “Bad Blood”) will serve as executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Scout Productions has named Eric Korsh its new president. Korsh is returning to Scout after more than a decade. His prior responsibilities at the studio involved running the original “Queer Eye” on Bravo. As president, he will be overseeing content and strategy as the studio broadens its client base, expands into documentaries, diversifies its revenue streams and forays into digital and brand content. Recently, Korsh had been serving as the first US hire for French startup Jellysmack, a creative social video company that has reached three-billion video views per month across social media platforms.