×

TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ Trailer (Watch)

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiger King
CREDIT: Courtesy of NETFLIX

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” and Awesomeness Studio made plans to produce a new young adult drama series. 

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, an upcoming seven-episode docuseries about the world of big cat owners. The series follows Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo, and Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary that’s threatening to put Exotic and his friends out of business. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” premieres on March 20. Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin serve as executive producers. See the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Awesomeness Studios will produce a young adult drama series entitled “Chosen. The show will follow a teenage girl mistakenly proclaimed as “the chosen one” by a mystic and forced to fight monsters invading her town. Sabrina Sherif (“Hardy Boys”) will write, while Simon Barry (“Van Helsing,” “Bad Blood”) will serve as executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Scout Productions has named Eric Korsh its new president. Korsh is returning to Scout after more than a decade. His prior responsibilities at the studio involved running the original “Queer Eye” on Bravo. As president, he will be overseeing content and strategy as the studio broadens its client base, expands into documentaries, diversifies its revenue streams and forays into digital and brand content. Recently, Korsh had been serving as the first US hire for French startup Jellysmack, a creative social video company that has reached three-billion video views per month across social media platforms.

More TV

  • Tiger King

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” and Awesomeness Studio made plans to produce a new young adult drama series.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released a trailer for “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” an upcoming seven-episode docuseries about the world of big [...]

  • David Duchovny, R.D. Call

    R.D. Call, 'Into The Wild,' 'Last Man Standing' Actor, Dies at 70

    Roy Dana (R.D.) Call, an actor who appeared in such films as “Last Man Standing,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and several other films alongside Sean Penn, died on Feb. 27 of back surgery complications, his family announced. He was 70. The Utah native was born Feb. 16, 1950 and came to Los Angeles [...]

  • Falcon Winter Soldier

    'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Filming in Prague Halted Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Filming on the Disney Plus series “Falcon & Winter Soldier” has been shut down in Prague due to concerns over the coronavirus, Variety has confirmed. The move comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been canceled. [...]

  • Harlems Kitchen Casting

    ABC Drama Pilot 'Harlem's Kitchen' Adds Three to Cast

    ABC’s drama pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen” has cast Clare-Hope Ashitey, Adrianna Mitchell, and Pepi Sonuga, Variety has learned. The series is described as an ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. They join previously announced cast member Delroy Lindo, who will play Ellis Rice, the head chef at the restaurant at the heart of [...]

  • On My Block Cast

    Netflix's 'On My Block' Cast Teases a 'Sexier' Season Three

    Netflix’s “On My Block” is back … and it’s sexier than ever. Well, “sexy” is just one of the ways the cast of the coming-of-age show describe the upcoming third season. “We talk a lot about love and romance,” Brett Gray, who plays Jamal Turner, explained as the cast sat down with Variety to preview [...]

  • Cold storage at Warner Bros. in

    Capacitor Studios Launching With 'Kid Robot,' 'Feisty Pets' Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran Hollywood executive Paul Hanson is launching Capacitor Studios a pair of projects based on toy lines — a Kid Robot movie and a Feisty Pets animated series, Variety has learned exclusively. Hanson, the former CEO of Cover Media and chief operating officer at Annapurna Pictures, is partnering with Elan Freedman of Surge Licensing, development executive Ian [...]

  • Tinder - Swipe Night

    Tinder Cancels International Release of Apocalyptic Original Series 'Swipe Night,' Gives Users Precautions for Meeting in Person

    Global dating app Tinder has scrapped international release plans for its original, in-app streaming series “Swipe Night,” the company told Variety exclusively. The decision comes on the heels of advice it gave users about meeting potential love interests in person, as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. The tech company has paused the release out of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad