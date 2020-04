Netflix’s buzzy documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has been sampled by 64 million Netflix households worldwide since its March 20 debut.

Netflix disclosed viewing statistics for “Tiger King” and other shows as part of its first-quarter earnings release on Tuesday. Dating reality show “Love Is Blind” has been sampled by some 30 million member households while original movie “Spenser Confidential” has drawn a whopping 85 million households.

More to come