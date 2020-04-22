Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Got a $6 Million Raise in 2019

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos got a $6 million raise in 2019, according to the annual proxy statement Netflix released on Wednesday.

Sarandos’ total compensation for 2019 was $34.7 million, including $18 million in salary and $16.6 million in stock option awards, according to Netflix’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings received $37.4 million in stock option awards, bringing his total compensation to $38.6 million.

The compensation disclosures for Netflix’s top corporate staffers came on the heels of Tuesday’s stellar Q1 2020 earnings report, in which Netflix reported worldwide subscriber growth of 15.7 million, driven no doubt in part by the global pandemic keeping tens of millions of consumers at home since mid-March.

Sarandos’ base salary climbed last year from $12 million in 2018. Hastings’ base salary of $700,000 was the same as 2018 and down from $850,000 in 2018. Hastings received more in stock options in 2019 than he did in 2018 ($35.4 million) while Sarandos’ stock option haul was slightly lower than 2018 ($17.6 million).

More to come

(Pictured: Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos)