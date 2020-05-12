Netflix Orders ‘Sweet Tooth’ From Team Downey, Warner Bros. TV

After getting a pilot production order at Hulu in late 2018, the adaptation of DC Vertigo comic “Sweet Tooth” is no longer moving forward at the Disney-owned streaming platform. But Netflix has picked up the one-hour drama from Team Downey, the production company founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte, “Sweet Tooth” is a coming-of-age tale of Gus, a part boy, part deer who leaves home amid a cataclysmic world event, then joins “a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.” James Brolin has been cast as the voice of the narrator.

Netflix describes the series as a “broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure.” The series is based on characters created for DC by Jeff Lemire.

Jim Mickle (of “Hap and Leonard,” “In the Shadow of the Moon,” and “Cold In July”) and Beth Schwartz (of “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers of the eight-episode series. Mickel will also direct. Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell will executive produce alongside Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore will serve as producer.