What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2020

There’s no better way to start the romantic month than to binge watch all your favorite romantic films and series coming to Netflix this February. Valentine’s Day is approaching quickly, but Netflix has got it covered when it comes to finding the perfect film or show to get viewers in the mood. Get ready to grab the tissues because the sequel to “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is making its way to the streaming service on Feb. 12 along with other romantic films and series like “Dear John,” “Love Jacked,” “My Holo Love,” a new Korean sci-fi romance series, and “Love Is Blind,” a new dating show.
If romance isn’t in the stars in February, no worries: The streaming platform has got major classics on deck including “Starship Troopers,” “Dirty Harry” and “Purple Rain.” Or viewers can have a laugh with “Scary Movie 2,” coming Feb. 1 and “Haunted House” coming Feb. 21.
New original shows from the streaming platform are also making their debut this February like “Gentefied,” a new Latin American series, “Glitch Techs,” a new kid series, and “Puerta 7,” a new Argentine series, all premiering on Feb. 21.
Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Chronically Metropolitan
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Hancock
Justice
Love Jacked
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun: Season 1
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Staring with Parasyte-the maxim: Season 1
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Will T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1
Feb. 7
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
My Holo Love: Season 1
Locke & Key: Season 1
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul
Feb. 11
Camino a Roma
Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama
Good Times
Polaroid
Q Ball
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest: Your Story
Love Is Blind: Season 1
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Feb. 14
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Cable Girls: Season 5 part 1
Isi & Ossi
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1
Feb. 19
The Chef Show: Vol. 3
Feb. 20
Spectros
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied: Season 1
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7: Season 1
System Crasher
Feb. 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Feb. 23
Full Count
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
Followers: Season 1
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Feb. 28
All the Bright Places
Babylon Berling
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
La Trinchera Infinita
Queen Sono: Season 1
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1
Unstoppable
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire