What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2020

There’s no better way to start the romantic month than to binge watch all your favorite romantic films and series coming to Netflix this February. Valentine’s Day is approaching quickly, but Netflix has got it covered when it comes to finding the perfect film or show to get viewers in the mood. Get ready to grab the tissues because the sequel to “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is making its way to the streaming service on Feb. 12 along with other romantic films and series like “Dear John,” “Love Jacked,” “My Holo Love,” a new Korean sci-fi romance series, and “Love Is Blind,” a new dating show.

If romance isn’t in the stars in February, no worries: The streaming platform has got major classics on deck including “Starship Troopers,” “Dirty Harry” and “Purple Rain.” Or viewers can have a laugh with “Scary Movie 2,” coming Feb. 1 and “Haunted House” coming Feb. 21.

New original shows from the streaming platform are also making their debut this February like “Gentefied,” a new Latin American series, “Glitch Techs,” a new kid series, and “Puerta 7,” a new Argentine series, all premiering on Feb. 21.

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Chronically Metropolitan

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Hancock

Justice

Love Jacked

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun: Season 1

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Staring with Parasyte-the maxim: Season 1

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Will T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1

Feb. 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

My Holo Love: Season 1

Locke & Key: Season 1

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul

Feb. 11

Camino a Roma

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama

Good Times

Polaroid

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest: Your Story

Love Is Blind: Season 1

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Feb. 14

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cable Girls: Season 5 part 1

Isi & Ossi

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1

Feb. 19

The Chef Show: Vol. 3

Feb. 20

Spectros

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied: Season 1

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7: Season 1

System Crasher

Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Followers: Season 1

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Feb. 28

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berling

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

La Trinchera Infinita

Queen Sono: Season 1

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1

Unstoppable

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire