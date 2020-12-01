Netflix Unveils ‘Song Exploder Volume 2’ Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa, The Killers and More (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for “Song Exploder Volume 2,” and Starz debuted a first look at its upcoming original series, “Run the World.”

DATES

HBO Sports and Major League Baseball are teaming up to produce “Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story,” set to debut Dec. 22 on HBO. The documentary film follows the personal story of New York Yankees pitcher Carsten Charles Sabathia, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of his final season with the team in 2019 and narration from Sabathia. The movie chronicles the athlete’s humble beginnings in Vallejo, Calif., where he honed his skills by throwing grapefruits in his grandmother’s yard, to the ups and downs of his career, including his longtime battle with addiction. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

As part of its 50th anniversary crowdsourced storytelling project PBS American Portrait, PBS announced a four-part documentary series that aims to capture the voices of everyday people, PBS will premiere a four-part “PBS American Portrait” docuseries about 2020 on Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. Produced by PBS and RadicalMedia, each new hour-long episode focuses on a main theme: “I Dream,” about the myriad pursuits of the American Dream; “I Work,” about the trials of people’s careers; “I Keep,” about U.S. values and traditions and “I Rise,” about forming a collective, anti-racist nation.

HBO Max announced it will premiere “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020” on Dec. 17. Chronicled in a self-shot documentary style, the special centers on the intimate experiences of musically-inclined teens across the country who have faced various challenges this year. Each participant will perform a well-known song and give an interview about their unique perspectives. The special is produced by Laura Benanti, who inspired its creation, along with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett and Alex Coletti. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group’s joint streaming service, Pantaya, will premiere “Celebremos: Eterna Navidad” Dec. 4, and Variety has obtained an exclusive sneak peak of the original Christmas special, which features co-host Juanes celebrating frontline coronavirus workers. Joining Juanes as host is his wife, actor Karen Martínez, who will lead a star-studded comedy and musical event with Latinx talent, including Alejandro, América, Camila and Valentina Fernández; Jay De La Cueva; Los Tigres Del Norte; Manuel Carrasco; Banda El Recodo; Morat and Danna Paola; Gloria Trevi; Edith Márquez and Luciano Pereyra; Paty Cantú; Kurt and La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas. The special will also include guests Aislinn Derbez, Ana De La Reguera, Sebastian Zurita, Ricardo O’Farrill and chefs Benito Molina and Solange Muris. Watch the exclusive first look below.

Starz released the first trailer for its upcoming original series “Run the World” centering on a tight-knit group of Black women. The eight-episode series, which will premiere in 2021 and is being filmed in Harlem, is created by Leigh Davenport who will executive produce with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser. The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix’s “Song Exploder (Volume 2),” featuring Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade, debuted its trailer. Set to premiere Dec. 15, the series based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name explores how the world’s top musicians bring their songs to life. Featuring in-depth interviews, archival footage and raw recordings, each episode delves into the artists’ inspiration behind their music. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Casting Society of America announced updates to its board, designating former vice president Rich Mento as co-president. Six CSA members also expanded their roles in the organization, with Ally Bader named vice president of events, Sunny Boling named vice president of membership and governance, Zora DeHorter and Caitlin Jones named vice presidents of communications, Richard Hicks named vice president of finance and treasurer and Caroline Liem named vice president of advocacy. The promotions are in response to the organization’s growing membership over the past five years.

SPECIALS

Premiering Jan. 5 on Fox, a new two-hour special “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip” will follow the award-winning chef as he gets out of the kitchen and embarks on a journey across the West Coast with his best friends Italian celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and hotel manager Fred Sirieix. The RV trip takes them through hidden culinary gems and exciting challenges, such as spear fishing and a cattle roundup, across Arizona, California and Nevada. Watch a first look below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, John Mulaney, Rita Wilson and Devon Gilfillian will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Smashing Pumpkins will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Bryan Cranston and Cori Bush are tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Meanwhile, Ernest Cline and Rosie Perez will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”