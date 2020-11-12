Netflix Unveils Trailer for Shondaland’s ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for Shondaland’s dance documentary “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker,” and YouTube Originals debuted the trailer for Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ documentary series “Resist.”

RENEWALS

E! renewed “The Bradshaw Bunch,” “Botched” and “E! True Hollywood Story,” with new seasons set to air in 2021. “The Bradshaw Bunch,” which follows four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw and his family, will premiere a second season next year, while “Botched” is back for seventh season, following plastic surgeon Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow as they face their most challenging and unique cases yet. Season 2 of “E! True Hollywood Story” will examine personalities and stories that have shaped pop culture, including Brad Pitt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Cardi B., among others. The season will also cover broader topics such as “Trans in Hollywood,” “Celebrity Comebacks” and “Hollywood Mysteries.” Additionally, beginning Dec. 1, Kevin Hart will return as the host of “Celebrity Game Face.”

DATES

Starz‘ “Power Book II: Ghost” will return Dec. 6. “Power Book II: Ghost” follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he grapples with a new world order following the death of his father, while his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton) faces charges for the murder her son committed. Tariq has to balance not only the academic rigors of an Ivy League education, but also paying for Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith), the defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail. To do so, Tariq turns to the drug game, entangling himself with cutthroat family boss Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige). Prior to the show’s mid-season premiere, Starz will air the first five episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” back-to-back, starting at 2:45 p.m. View the key art and watch the mid-season premiere trailer below.

A&E Network’s new series “Rescue Cam” and “I Survived a Crime” will premiere Dec. 2 and Jan. 27, respectively. Hosted by comedian and TV host Matt Iseman, “Rescue Cam” examines the life-or-death rescues carried out by both professional and citizen heroes. Hosted by Emmy-winning broadcaster Gio Benitez, “I Survived a Crime” takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a crime. The network also announced the third season return of “Court Cam” on Dec. 2. Hosted by chief legal analyst at ABC Dan Abrams, the season will capture stunning courtroom moments and feature high-profile trials.

FIRST LOOKS

DreamWorks’ “Doug Unplugs,” an animated kid’s show that follows a curious six-year-old robot as he learns more about the world, is set to premiere Nov. 13 on Apple TV Plus, and Variety has obtained an exclusive clip titled “I Made a Friend.” Based on the critically acclaimed children’s book by Dan Yaccarino, the show chronicles Doug as he “unplugs” in order to journey into the human world in search of new experiences. With the help of his best human friend Emma, the two go on adventures to discover life’s simple wonders. In the clip, which you can watch below, Doug relays to his parents about the human facts he’s learned, including how to play table tennis and give a hug.

Netflix debuted the key art and trailer for Shondaland’s “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker,” which is set to premiere Nov. 27. The documentary depicts Debbie Allen and her annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production, following her team of young dancers at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy as they prepare for the performance. The documentary features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s world class dance instructors and students, providing insight into Allen’s own personal journey in the dance world. The film also offers front row access to the demanding rehearsals, passion and leadership of the academy. Rehearsed for just more than three months, the production has become a staple holiday performance in Los Angeles and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar. View the art and watch the trailer below.

YouTube Originals released the trailer for “Resist,” a documentary series from Black Lives Matter co-founder and executive director, Patrisse Cullors. The 12-episode series, which will premiere for free on Cullors’ YouTube channel Nov. 18, follows the grassroots work of the many multicultural and intersectional organizations fighting Los Angeles’ County’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. The series examines issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods and mass incarceration through stories from members of JusticeLA including Jayda Rasberry of Dignity and Power Now, Helen Jones of Dignity and Power Now and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Bamby Salcedo of TransLatina Coalition, Jonathan Perez of Immigrant Youth Coalition and Cullors. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix announced new animated movie musical “Arlo the Alligator Boy,” followed by series “I Heart Arlo,” set to premiere in 2021. The movie follows Arlo, who is half human and half alligator, as he journeys from his sheltered swamp back to his birthplace of New York City in search of his long-lost father. There, he encounters a group of misfits who soon become his new family. Following his arrival, the series will kick off as he and his newfound friends settle in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life. From creator Ryan Crego, the voice cast for both the movie and series includes Michael J. Woodard, Mary Lambert, Michael “Flea” Balzary, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Brett Gelman, Jonathan Van Ness, Haley Tju, Jennifer Coolidge and Vincent Rodriguez III.

PARTNERSHIPS

Mielle Organics, a Black-owned natural haircare and skincare company, announced a partnership with Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” The “Rooted in the Holidays” campaign is a vibrant celebration of representation, self-empowerment and one’s authentic roots, featuring a special edition co-branded influencer box, five-part holiday video series, hair tutorials, watch party and more. Guests involved in the campaign include film producer Lyn Sisson-Talbert, actor Madalen Mills and singer Monica, among others. “The story of ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ speaks to our company’s values of family and representation but allows many young boys and girls like my children to see themselves and their hair reflected on screen. It is also important for Black women, who often face race-based discrimination due to their hair texture, to see themselves represented in all their natural beauty,” said Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriquez. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” will premiere Nov. 13.

PROGRAMMING

BET will spotlight CBS’ upcoming Monday night line-up prior to their new season premieres. On Friday Nov. 13, BET and BET Her will air special screenings of select encore episodes of series “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 p.m. and “All Rise” at 9 p.m. All three series will return with original episodes Nov. 16 on CBS. “The Neighborhood,” about a friendly Midwesterner (Max Greenfield) who moves his family to Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or welcomes his extreme neighborliness, will air the episode “Welcome to Soul Food.” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” a love story about a middle-aged businessman from Detroit (Billy Gardell) who falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant played by Folake Olowofoyeku, will air episode “The Canadians of Africa.” “All Rise,” a courthouse drama, will air its pilot episode.

CuriosityStream announced the Nov. 19 premiere of its new original series “Beyond the Spotlight,” which will explore the passions that drive people at the height of their fame and careers. From executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way Productions and Stephen David Entertainment, the series’ six hour-long episodes will delve into celebrities’ personal lives and examine what inspires them. The first three episodes will feature Shaquille O’Neal, Kristen Bell and Samuel L. Jackson alongside his wife, Tony-nominated actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson, respectively. Later episodes will feature football icon Joe Namath and YouTuber MrBeast, among others.

Cruchyroll, WarnerMedia‘s anime streaming service, is gearing up for the Nov. 21 release of its upcoming series “Onyx Equinox,” which follows a young Aztec boy named Izel as he travels across ancient Mesoamerica to save humanity after being spared from death by the gods.

SPECIALS

Amazon‘s comedy special “Yearly Departed” has added Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, Ziwe, Natasha Leggero and Patti Harrison to its lineup. They join previously announced hosts Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Robinson on the Dec. 30 special in order to bid farewell to the year that has felt like a decade. The all-woman lineup will feature a series of eulogies for the year, where the comedians will discuss everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, “Yearly Departed” will give 2020 a proper send-off.

PODCASTS

The Ringer Podcast Network and Majordomo Media announced new podcast “The Recipe Club,” co-hosted by restauranteur David Chang, New York Times writer Chris Ying and a weekly guest, set to debut Nov. 17. The show will feature all three hosts cooking well-known dishes, from mashed potatoes to fried rice, and giving their critiques as they debate whose recipe was the best. One episode will feature acclaimed food writer Priya Krishna discussing the merits of each hosts respective methods for making chicken parmesan and BLTs. Listen to the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Stapleton will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while James Spader, Chris Paul and 21 Savage x Metro Boomin are guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dan Aykroyd, Anya Taylor-Joy and Carter McLean are tonight’s guests on “Late Night With Seth Myers.” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will feature guests Forest Whitaker and Megan Rapinoe.