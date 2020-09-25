Netflix Sends Firm Response to GOP Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Adaptation Controversy

Netflix has issued a firm response to the five Republican senators who questioned its decision to adapt “The Three-Body Problem” sci-fi novel trilogy by Liu Cixin.

In a Sept. 24 letter, the senators, led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, pointed to disparaging remarks Liu had made about Uyghur Muslims in an interview last year, and suggested that Netflix should halt its plans to adapt his books.

The streamer has stood firm in a responding letter, repeatedly pointing to the fact that “Mr. Liu is the author of the books, not the creator of this series.”

“Mr. Liu’s comments are not reflective of the views of Netflix or of the show’s creators, nor are they part of the plot or themes of the show,” wrote Netflix vice president of public policy Dean Garfield in the letter.

The company added that it does “not agree with his comments,” but went on to say that Liu’s views are “entirely unrelated to his book or this Netflix show.”

In their initial letter, the senators had accused Netflix of “complicity” over its decision to adapt Liu’s work.

“We have significant concerns with Netflix’s decision to do business with an individual who is parroting dangerous CCP propaganda,” the senators wrote. “In the face of such atrocities in (Xinjiang), there no longer exist corporate decisions of complacency, only complicity.”

In the New Yorker interview in question, Liu pushed back on the interviewer’s questions about the camps in Xinjiang, and also defended the Chinese system of government, saying that democratization would lead to chaos.

News of the series adaptation emerged earlier this month, coupled with the announcement that “Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss would be writing alongside “The Terror” alumnus Alexander Woo, as the Netflix letter points out.

Read the streamer’s full response below: