TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Space Force’ Trailer (WATCH)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the official trailer for Steve Carell’s new comedy series, “Space Force,” and Variety obtained an exclusive first look at Season 3 of Twitch’s interactive sci-fi series “Artificial.”

DATES

Comedy Central has announced Esther Povitsky’s debut standup special, “Hot For My Name,” is premiering on June 5 at 10 p.m. In it, Povitsky goes home to Skokie, Ill. to understand why her unique relationship with her parents motivated her to become a comedian. Documentary footage is intercut with Povitsky’s stand-up, giving audiences a look into her origin story. The special also includes cameos by Christine Taylor, Andrew Friedman and Priscilla Barnes.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for “Space Force.” The series centers around decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell, who also co-created the show), who has dreamed of running the Air Force, but instead finds himself tasked with leading the newly formed Space Force. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein serves as executive producer from 3Arts, with co-creator Greg Daniels as showrunner.

Showtime has dropped the trailer for its upcoming sports documentary “Ringside.” The documentary, which was filmed over the course of nine years, chronicles the upbringing of two boxing prodigies and follows the divergent paths they take as they navigate life’s uncertainties on the south side of Chicago. “Ringside” is a Sutor Kolonko and Motto Pictures Production in association with Blue Ice Docs and Mitten Media. Julie Goldman, Ingmar Trost and Christopher Clements produced the documentary with Ken Pelletier, Mark Mitten and Carolyn Hepburn serving as executive producers.

“Artificial,” Twitch‘s live, interactive, scripted, sci-fi series returns for Season 3 on May 21, and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the new season. The new season will follow Elle (Christy St. John), a “wildly idealistic and brilliant young scientist” who is leading a live-streamed experience to help an artificial intelligence become human. Viewers who participate in the chat function during the live episodes will choices on everything from the artificial intelligence’s name to personality traits. These choices will shape the story. “Artificial” comes from Bernie Su and Evan Mandery. Watch the exclusive trailer below.

CASTING

Apple TV Plus has announced Alanis Morissette, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Ziggy Marley and Common will guest star in the season finale of “Fraggle Rock: Rock on.” In the episode, the performers will sing “Dance Your Cares Away,” the Fraggle Rock theme song. Each short episode features new stories and classic Fraggle songs from the characters of the classic ’80s series. The series hails from The Jim Henson Company, and is executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

Fox Television has announced Sherri Shepherd will serve as co-host on “Dish Nation‘s” Los Angeles based team, beginning in August. Shepherd currently has a role in the Netflix comedy series “Mr. Iglesias” and was previously a co-host on “The View” from 2007 to 2015. “Dish Nation’s” team also includes Gary With Da Tea, Da Brat, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Porsha Williams, Heidi Hamilton, Frank Kramer and iHeartRadio’s Chuey Martinez.

UMC has partnered with ABFF (American Black Film Festival) to host a talent search for MC Lyte‘s co-star in the upcoming sitcom “Partners in Rhyme.” Five finalists will audition live during ABFF 2020 to star in the new sitcom created by the rapper and Bentley Kyle Evans. All submission items must be emailed together in one email to casting@sunnigyrl.com. Submissions will be accepted until June 30.