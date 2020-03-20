‘The Office,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Still Dominate Nielsen’s Latest Netflix Acquired Series Ratings (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video prefer to keep a tight lid on ratings data, doling out information in ways they see fit. Even Nielsen, which has been measuring Netflix and Amazon viewership for some time, has limited the amount of streaming data it shares with the public.

But Variety has obtained a recent Nielsen streaming report, for the week of March 2 to 8, which sheds more insight into viewer streaming habits — including stats for original programs, acquired fare and movies/specials at Netflix and original programs and movie/specials at Amazon. (Both streamers declined comment for this story, and Nielsen didn’t return any requests for comment.)

Insiders have said that Nielsen numbers are pretty close to internal data — and Nielsen has been working on its streaming ratings methodology for some time for its SVOD Content Ratings. Critics argue its numbers are still underrepresented because it only covers the U.S. and doesn’t include viewing on mobile devices or PCs.

For years, Netflix has dismissed the Nielsen reports, noting those very reasons. But last fall at the New York Times DealBook conference, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted that the Nielsen numbers would be useful to measure time being spent on the service “in the streaming war.”

There’s a good reason for that: Netflix comes out very well in Nielsen’s streaming numbers. For the week of March 2, its original true crime docuseries “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” delivered 2.8 million adults 18-49 in its first full week.

Split into three segments, reality phenom “Love Is Blind” (Eps 1-5) delivered 1.5 million adults 18-49 for episodes 1-5, 1.3 million for episodes 6-9, and the finale episodes delivered 829K in its first full week on Netflix. And the Netflix original film “Spenser Confidential” delivered 5 million adults 18-49 in its premiere weekend, up 6% from the premiere weekend of the film “6 Underground” in December.

One observer of these charts said they were most struck by the “decay” rate of most series — in other words, they don’t have sizable viewing for too long. Many shows that open at a certain level see double digit declines in their first full week.

The most talked-about chart here, however, may wind up being the “acquired series” ranker for Netflix. NBCUniversal’s “The Office” remains a strong player on the site, while Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” also is a top performer. Perhaps the most unexpected presence in the top 10 is “That ’70s Show,” which went off the air in 2006.

Here are the recent rankers for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as revealed to Variety:

MOST-WATCHED ORIGINAL SHOWS ON NETFLIX (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME DATE OF RELEASE # of EPISODES P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez S1 2/26/20 6 2,835 4,225 2. Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 1-5) 2/13/20 5 1,503 2,000 3. Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 6-9) 2/20/20 4 1,366 1,751 4. I Am Not OK With This S1 2/26/20 7 831 1,420 5. Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 10-11) 2/27/20 2 829 1,137 6. Altered Carbon S2 2/27/20 8 699 950 7. Gentefied S1 2/21/20 10 424 601 8. Castlevania S3 3/5/20 10 392 452 9. Locke & Key S1 2/7/20 9 375 627 10. Paradise PD S2 3/6/20 6 237 312

MOST-WATCHED ACQUIRED SHOWS ON NETFLIX (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME # OF EPISODES P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) NOTES 1. The Office (US) 192 189 240 S1-9, Full 2. Schitt’s Creek 66 112 166 S1-5 3. Good Girls 23 103 165 S1-2 4. Parks and Recreation 121 101 116 S1-7, Full 5. Better Call Saul 40 81 163 S1-4 6. American Horror Story: Apocalypse 10 74 80 S8 7. Outlander 42 63 128 S1-3 8. The Good Place 42 62 84 S1-3 9. Lucifer 58 48 77 S1-3 10. That ’70s Show 200 48 57 S1-8, Full

MOST-WATCHED NETFLIX MOVIES/SPECIALS (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. Spenser Confidential 5,067 9,261 2. The Angry Birds Movie 2 1,805 2,978 3. Pete Davidson: Alive from New York 797 1,017 4. The Secret Life of Pets 2 754 1,904 5. The Interview 651 896 6. Goodfellas 521 708 7. Mr. Right 452 653 8. The Incredibles 2 447 1,084 9. The Other Guys 413 619 10. Looney Tunes: Back in Action 412 1,008

MOST-WATCHED ORIGINAL SHOWS ON AMAZON (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME DATE OF RELEASE # of EPISODES P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. Hunters S1 2/21/20 10 566 1,269 2. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S3 12/6/19 8 58 126 3. The Boys S1 7/26/19 8 54 82 4. Jack Ryan S2 10/31/19 8 50 102 5. Undone S1 9/13/19 8 33 46 6. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer 1/31/20 5 29 59 7. Modern Love S1 10/18/19 8 26 69 t. The Expanse S4 12/13/19 10 26 75 9. Good Omens S1 5/31/19 6 23 39 10. Carnival Row S1 8/30/19 8 21 42

MOST-WATCHED AMAZON MOVIES/SPECIALS (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. Instant Family 221 396 2. Fighting With My Family 193 334 3. Troop Zero 151 293 4. What Men Want 131 222 5. Bumblebee 128 252 6. Iron Man 2 118 174 7. Overboard 112 198 8. Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? 107 192 9. The Tayo Movie: Mission Ace 104 239 10. Wonder Park 101 335

