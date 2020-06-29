Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Cheer’ Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 Winners List

Netflix dominated this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, thanks in part to “Cheer” and “Queer Eye,” which led the winners list with two kudos each.

“Cheer” was named best unstructured series, as well as male star of the year for Jerry Harris, while “Queer Eye” landed wins for lifestyle: fashion/beauty show and ensemble cast in a scripted series.

Overall, Netflix won eight awards, also picking up trophies for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (crime/justice series), “Somebody Feed Phil” (travel/adventure series), “Love Is Blind” (relationship show), as well as the peer-voted award for outstanding achievement in nonfiction programming by a network or streaming platform.

Other networks with multiple wins were ABC and Bravo, with two each. “Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst was awarded this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, “for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry.”

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT jointly administer the awards, and announced the winners on Monday morning. The CCA and NPACT scrapped an in-person ceremony this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees for the two peer-voted awards (outstanding achievement in nonfiction programming by a network or streaming platform and outstanding achievement in nonfiction production) were selected by the members of NPACT.

Here are the winners for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards:

Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

Unstructured Series

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Structured Series

WINNER: The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Business Show

WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Sports Show

WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

WINNER: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

WINNER: Frontline (PBS)

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

WINNER: Hillary (Hulu)

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Live Show

WINNER: Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Show

WINNER: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Culinary Show – TIE

WINNER (TIE): Chopped (Food Network)

WINNER (TIE): Top Chef (Bravo)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Game Show

WINNER: Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Mental Samurai (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series

WINNER: Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)



Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Animal/Nature Show

WINNER: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Relationship Show

WINNER: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

WINNER: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Female Star of The Year

WINNER: Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

WINNER: Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

WINNER: Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

WINNER: Netflix

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

WINNER: Raw TV

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Smart Dog Media