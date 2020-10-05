Netflix Announces ‘Paranormal’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced a premiere date for “Paranormal,” and Epix greenlit a political documentary series based on Leon Neyfakh’s “Fiasco” podcast with plans to debut the show in 2021.

DATES

The first season of Netflix‘s upcoming thriller “Paranormal” will premiere on Nov. 5 in 190 countries, the streamer announced Monday. It will also be dubbed in nine languages and is the first Netflix Arabic Original from Egypt to include audio and visual descriptions for viewers with hearing or visual impairments. The series stars Ahmed Amin as Dr. Refaat Ismail, a 1960s scientist who begins to question what he thinks he knows as paranormal events begin to unravel around him. It is created by director Amr Salama, who executive produces alongside Mohamed Hefzy. Majid Alansari also directs for the series. Watch a teaser for “Paranormal” below.

“Chrisley Knows Best” and “Miz and Mrs” will both return to USA Network on Nov. 12. The second half of “Chrisley Knows Best” Season 8 will continue to follow real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his family, with a family road trip and a cruise in store in the rest of the season. “Miz and Mrs” centers on the life of married couple Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin, two WWE Superstars. Season 2’s second half sees the duo move to Los Angeles and bring their second daughter into the world. “Chrisley Knows Best” will air at 10 p.m., with “Miz and Mrs” following immediately at 10:30 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for its “What the Constitution Means to Me” special, which will premiere on Oct. 16. It is a filmed version of Heidi Schreck‘s Broadway play, which she both created and stars in and earned an Obie Award and two Tony Award nominations. In it, Schrenk connects the U.S. Constitution to the manner in which it shaped the lives of four generations of women. Oliver Butler directed “What the Constitution Means to Me” for the stage, while Marielle Heller directed the filmed version of the performance captured on the last week of the show’s Broadway run. View the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Epix greenlit the creation of “Fiasco,” a docuseries adapted from Leon Neyfakh‘s podcasts with the same title. It is set to debut in 2021. Neyfakh, who serves as an executive producer for the show, will detail the twists and details of how important historical events unfolded in “Fiasco,” with the first season focusing in on the Iran-Contra affair. Other executive producers for the upcoming series include Andrew Parsons, Steven Fisher, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and John Marks.

SPECIALS

Hearst Television announced that “The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality,” a one-hour program about race, privilege, bias and stereotypes, will air across 33 television stations and multiple streams from newspapers and magazines on Oct. 8. The special is a project from “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” and will feature various guests from the entertainment, journalism and academic fields. The “Matter of Fact” website, YouTube and Facebook Live will also provide streams of the conversational program.

CBS announced plans to broadcast a new special entitled “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event,” which is set to air on Oct. 26. Executive producer Eva Longoria also hosts the celebration of Latinx culture with co-hosts Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin. Created by Henry R. Muñoz III, the special will include performances, comedy, guest appearances and docu-shorts. Muñoz also executive produces, as do Ben Spector, Maggie Neilson, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, R.A. Clark, Jim Ziegler, Moira Noriega and Gloria Medel Solomons.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE announced Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini as a newly elected member to its board of directors. She was named the first CEO of the company in 2016, where she oversaw the launch of more than 35 brands and expanded social media presence. She also launched a partnership with Penn National Gaming, which recently led to creation of the Barstool Sportsbook app. Earlier in her career, Nardini also held positions at Microsoft, AOL, Demand Media, Yahoo! and more.

Distribution company Rive Gauche and AfterShock Comics have merged to create AfterShock Media. Using content from AfterShock Comics’ growing collection of comics, the newly formed AfterShock Media will work to spread the stories onto television, film, gaming and podcasts. Jon Kramer, the CEO of Rive Gauche and AfterShock Comics, will helm AfterShock Media as its CEO, as well. Earlier this yeaar, Rive Gauche announced plans to bring comics “The Kaiju Score” and “Undone by Blood” to film and television, respectively.

DEALS

Audible and Team Coco, Conan O’Brien‘s digital media company, have struck a multi-year first-look development and production deal. The deal will include episodic series, documentaries and other audio projects. The first green light given under the deal is for “A Total Switch Show,” a comedy podcast series with real-life mother-daughter acting duo Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch. The scripted series follows a fictional mother and daughter who have switched bodies and remain stuck regardless of whether or not they learn any lessons from the experience. It is scheduled to debut May 6, 2021 and will be available on Audible Plus.

AWARD SHOWS

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards will broadcast Oct. 19 on Hallmark Channel and feature seven dogs who placed at the top of their respective categories. During the event, one of the pets will be named 2020’s top American hero dog. The seven honored categories competing for top spot include: therapy dog of the year, service dog of the year, military dog of the year, guide/hearing dog of the year, law enforcement dog of the year, shelter dog of the year and search and rescue fog of the year. American Humane is also working on a COVID fund to donate one million meals to animals abandoned during the pandemic.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish and Finneas as guests tonight, while Jon Bon Jovi and his band Bon Jovi will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Jessica Chastain and John Slattery will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Jason Momoa and Kat Graham will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”