Netflix Original Series Exec Nina Wolarsky Exits Amid Continued Reshuffle

Another Netflix exec is exiting the company in the wake of Cindy Holland’s shock departure and Bela Bajaria’s elevation to TV head just over a month ago.

Nina Wolarsky, Netflix’s vice president of original series – drama, is set to leave the streamer after an eight-year tenure, Variety has learned. Wolarsky’s exit was prompted by a recent change in her role at the company, according to sources, which likely figured as part of the adjustments Bajaria is making among her executive ranks.

The Wolarsky news comes just a week after president of originals Jane Wiseman was shown the door. The ongoing senior management exodus from Netflix also includes Channing Dungey, to whom Wolarsky previously reported. Dungey stepped down from her vice president of original content role to succeed Peter Roth as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group.

Wolarsky will remain at Netflix to help transition to her successor, who has yet to be named. Her last day will be sometime in November.

“Nina was part of the team that started original series at Netflix in our early days and she has always brought great passion, creativity and taste to her role over the years. We will miss her, but we’re grateful for her contributions and wish her well for her next chapter,” said Bajaria in a statement.

Throughout her time at Netflix, Wolarsky oversaw the non-genre drama series team, shepherding some of the streamer’s biggest hits, including “Orange is the New Black,” “The Crown,” and Ava DuVernay’s limited series “When They See Us.” She also worked with Shonda Rhimes on upcoming drama “Bridgerton,” the first series to emerge from the powerhouse showrunner’s massive overall deal with Netflix.