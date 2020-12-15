Netflix End-of-Year Ranker: ‘Cocomelon,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘The Queens Gambit’ Top 2020 List

Parents with preschool-aged kids and younger probably won’t be shocked by the most-watched show on Netflix in 2020. Everyone else, get ready to scratch your heads.

The team at streaming tracker Reelgood kept tabs on all the shows that made it on Netflix’s top 10 rankers this year (since the streamer started publicizing it in late February) and “Cocomelon,” the preschool franchise that began as a YouTube channel featuring nursery rhymes and other kids’ songs, has been a smash.

Netflix began airing episodes of “Cocomelon” earlier this year. It has spent 104 days on Netflix’s top 10 ranker, more than any other program except “The Office.”

When Reelgood looks at how consistently high each program ranked on Netflix, assigning the most points to No. 1, “Cocomelon” winds up as the most popular show since February (when the top 10 most-watched lists began) on the streamer.

British company Moonbug Entertainment acquired “Cocomelon,” which comes from Irvine, Calif.-based Treasure Studio, in July.

After looking at every TV program title’s total number of appearances on Netflix’s daily lists, and their place on the list each time, Reelgood found that Netflix originals made up more than half of the final top 10, but that the two highest-ranking titles — “Cocomelon” and “The Office”— were licensed content. (“The Office” exits Netflix at the end of the year, as it moves exclusively to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streamer.)

Per Reelgood, overall there were over 190 different TV shows that made it to Netflix’s daily top 10 between Feb 27 and Dec 9, 2020, led by “The Office,” with 178 appearances.

When ranker position is factored in, the other shows making it to the top five come from Netflix: “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Tiger King” and “Ozark.”

The success of “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Tiger King” this year backs up Netflix’s assertions that they are among the streamer’s most popular series ever. Netflix recently claimed that “The Queen’s Gambit” set the record as the most-watched scripted limited series to date on Netflix — with 62 million member accounts tuning in to the show in the first 28 days, according to the company. Earlier this year, Netflix said “Tiger King” was sampled by 64 million member accounts in the first month of its release.

THE 50 TOP-RANKED NETFLIX PROGRAMS OF 2020

Rank PROGRAM POINTS 1. Cocomelon 572 2. The Office (U.S.) 438 3. The Queen’s Gambit 431 4. Tiger King 382 5. Ozark 377 6. Outer Banks 344 7. The Umbrella Academy 320 8. Unsolved Mysteries 310 9. Cobra Kai 299 10. Love is Blind 297 11. Avatar: The Last Airbender 295 12. All American 266 13. Schitt’s Creek 253 14. The Haunting of Bly Manor 241 15. Ratched 228 16. 13 Reasons Why 225 17. Emily in Paris 207 18. The Boss Baby: Back in Business 207 19. Floor is Lava 202 20. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 202 21. Shameless 201 22. The Crown 199 23. Dead to Me 191 24. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez 190 25. The Great British Baking Show 187 26. Away 185 27. Lucifer 181 28. Space Force 179 29. The Last Dance 178 30. Cursed 150 31. The Order 150 32. Down to Earth with Zac Efron 145 33. Warrior Nun 137 34. Sweet Magnolias 131 35. The Legend of Korra 127 36. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 127 37. Never Have I Ever 125 38. Too Hot to Handle 124 39. Waco 124 40. Riverdale 123 41. Money Heist 120 42. Evil 114 43. Altered Carbon 113 44. Virgin River 110 45. Hollywood 110 46. Grand Army 109 47. On My Block 108 48. The Last Kingdom 104 49. Dark Desire 102 50. World’s Most Wanted 98 Source: Reelgood. The top 50 TV shows to make it to Netflix’s Top 10 daily reports from Feb 27 to Dec 9, 2020. Every time a title placed 1st on Netflix’s daily top 10, they get 10 points. Nine points for 2nd place, eight for 3rd, seven for 4th, and so on.

THE 50 NETFLIX PROGRAMS OF 2020 BASED ON NUMBER OF APPEARANCES