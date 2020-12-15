×
Netflix End-of-Year Ranker: ‘Cocomelon,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘The Queens Gambit’ Top 2020 List

COCOMELON QUEEN'S GAMBIT THE OFFICE
Netflix/Moonbug/NBC

Parents with preschool-aged kids and younger probably won’t be shocked by the most-watched show on Netflix in 2020. Everyone else, get ready to scratch your heads.

The team at streaming tracker Reelgood kept tabs on all the shows that made it on Netflix’s top 10 rankers this year (since the streamer started publicizing it in late February) and “Cocomelon,” the preschool franchise that began as a YouTube channel featuring nursery rhymes and other kids’ songs, has been a smash.

Netflix began airing episodes of “Cocomelon” earlier this year. It has spent 104 days on Netflix’s top 10 ranker, more than any other program except “The Office.”

When Reelgood looks at how consistently high each program ranked on Netflix, assigning the most points to No. 1, “Cocomelon” winds up as the most popular show since February (when the top 10 most-watched lists began) on the streamer.

British company Moonbug Entertainment acquired “Cocomelon,” which comes from Irvine, Calif.-based Treasure Studio, in July.

After looking at every TV program title’s total number of appearances on Netflix’s daily lists, and their place on the list each time, Reelgood found that Netflix originals made up more than half of the final top 10, but that the two highest-ranking titles — “Cocomelon” and “The Office”— were licensed content. (“The Office” exits Netflix at the end of the year, as it moves exclusively to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streamer.)

Per Reelgood, overall there were over 190 different TV shows that made it to Netflix’s daily top 10 between Feb 27 and Dec 9, 2020, led by “The Office,” with 178 appearances.

When ranker position is factored in, the other shows making it to the top five come from Netflix: “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Tiger King” and “Ozark.”

The success of “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Tiger King” this year backs up Netflix’s assertions that they are among the streamer’s most popular series ever. Netflix recently claimed that “The Queen’s Gambit” set the record as the most-watched scripted limited series to date on Netflix — with 62 million member accounts tuning in to the show in the first 28 days, according to the company. Earlier this year, Netflix said “Tiger King” was sampled by 64 million member accounts in the first month of its release.

THE 50 TOP-RANKED NETFLIX PROGRAMS OF 2020

Rank PROGRAM POINTS
1. Cocomelon 572
2. The Office (U.S.) 438
3. The Queen’s Gambit 431
4. Tiger King 382
5. Ozark 377
6. Outer Banks 344
7. The Umbrella Academy 320
8. Unsolved Mysteries 310
9. Cobra Kai 299
10. Love is Blind  297
11. Avatar: The Last Airbender 295
12. All American 266
13. Schitt’s Creek 253
14. The Haunting of Bly Manor 241
15. Ratched 228
16. 13 Reasons Why 225
17. Emily in Paris  207
18. The Boss Baby: Back in Business 207
19. Floor is Lava 202
20. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 202
21. Shameless 201
22. The Crown  199
23. Dead to Me 191
24. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez 190
25. The Great British Baking Show 187
26. Away 185
27. Lucifer 181
28. Space Force 179
29. The Last Dance  178
30. Cursed 150
31. The Order  150
32. Down to Earth with Zac Efron 145
33. Warrior Nun 137
34. Sweet Magnolias 131
35. The Legend of Korra  127
36. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 127
37. Never Have I Ever 125
38. Too Hot to Handle  124
39. Waco 124
40. Riverdale  123
41. Money Heist 120
42. Evil 114
43. Altered Carbon 113
44. Virgin River 110
45. Hollywood 110
46. Grand Army 109
47. On My Block  108
48. The Last Kingdom 104
49. Dark Desire 102
50. World’s Most Wanted 98
Source: Reelgood. The top 50 TV shows to make it to Netflix’s Top 10 daily reports from Feb 27 to Dec 9, 2020. Every time a title placed 1st on Netflix’s daily top 10, they get 10 points. Nine points for 2nd place, eight for 3rd, seven for 4th, and so on.

THE 50 NETFLIX PROGRAMS OF 2020 BASED ON NUMBER OF APPEARANCES

Rank PROGRAM APPEARANCES
1. The Office (U.S.) 178
2. Cocomelon 104
3. Ozark 57
4. Schitt’s Creek 55
5. Avatar: The Last Airbender 54
6. Tiger King 50
7. The Queen’s Gambit 47
8. Outer Banks 45
9. Unsolved Mysteries 43
10. The Umbrella Academy  43
11. All American 43
12. Cobra Kai 42
13. The Great British Baking Show 39
14. The Boss Baby: Back in Business 39
15. Love is Blind 39
16. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 37
17. The Haunting of Bly Manor  31
18. 13 Reasons Why 30
19. Shameless 30
20. Emily in Paris 29
21. The Last Dance 29
22. Ratched  28
23. Space Force 27
24. Floor is Lava 26
25. Lucifer 26
26. Sweet Magnolias 25
27. The Crown 24
28. Evil 24
29. Dead to Me 24
30. Away 24
31. Money Heist  24
32. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez 23
33. Grand Army 21
34. The Order 21
35. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 20
36. Cursed 20
37. Down to Earth with Zac Efron 20
38. The Legend of Korra  20
39. Waco 20
40. Riverdale  20
41. The Last Kingdom 20
42. Too Hot to Handle 19
43. Fuller House 19
44. Warrior Nun 18
45. Altered Carbon 18
46. 100 Humans 18
47. Selling Sunset  18
48. Never Have I Ever 17
49. On My Block 17
50. Dark Desire 17
Source: Reelgood. The top 50 TV shows to make it to Netflix’s Top 10 daily reports from Feb 27 to Dec 9, 2020, rANKED BY NUMBER OF APPEARANCES.
