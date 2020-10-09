Netflix Sets Overall Deal With Michael Green, Orders Animated Series ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Netflix has signed an overall deal with writer and producer Michael Green.

The first project under that deal will be the animated series “Blue Eye Samurai,” which has been ordered to series at the streamer. Geeen co-created the series along with Amber Noizumi. They will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the show, which follows a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan. Jane Wu will serve as supervising director and a producer. Erwin Stoff will also executive produce.

The voice cast for the series will include Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and Darren Barnet.

“Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet ‘Blue Eye Samurai’s’ themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal,” Green and Noizumi said. “We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama.”

Green’s past TV credits include shows like “American Gods,” “Smallville,” “Heroes,” “Kings,” and “Raising Dion.” On the film side, his credits include “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Blade Runner 2049,” and “Logan.”

Netflix’s current roster of animated shows is made up of shows like “F is for Family,” “Big Mouth,” “Disenchantment,” and “Hoops.” The streamer also has a number of anime shows at present, including “Castlevania” and “Seis Manos” as well as the recently announced “Godzilla: Singular Point.” Netflix had previously aired a series of “Godzilla” anime films.