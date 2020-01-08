×

Netflix Unlocks the Mystery of Keyhouse with ‘Locke and Key’ Trailer

Netflix has premiered the trailer for its upcoming series “Locke and Key.”

“Keyhouse is filled with amazing keys. Listen for them. They whisper,” an ominous voice says as the youngest of the Locke children opens a door marked by an eerie silver skull.

The Locke family (played by Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott) is then led on a fantasy-filled adventure as they attempt to unlock the secrets hidden behind each door with every new key found.

Locke and Key” is adapted from the best-selling comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics. Other members of the cast include Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck and Coby Bird. Felix Mallard guest stars.

Carlton Cuse (“Lost,” “Bates Motel”) and Meredith Averill (“The Haunting of Hill House”) serve as showrunners alongside fellow executive producers Hill; Aron Eli Coleite; Chris Ryall with Lydia Antoni and Ted Adams for IDW; Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts; Andy Muschietti; Barbara Muschietti; David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Tim Southam; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

“Locke and Key” launches globally on Feb. 7. 

