Netflix to Lay Off Roughly15 Amid Marketing Strategy Pivot

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Netflix new building Sunset
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hudson Pacific Properties

Netflix is poised to let go off roughly 15 staffers as the streaming platform shifts its marketing strategy in an effort to promote the whole streaming service, Variety has learned. The company will still promote individual shows as part of its marketing efforts.

Though it remains dominant in the streaming arena, the company has faced, in recent months, a surge of competitors from the likes of Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, and in the forthcoming months will see rivals bloom in the form of HBO Max and Quibi.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…

