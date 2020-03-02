Netflix Is A Joke Fest Brings Weeklong Standup and Improv Events to Los Angeles

Get ready to laugh, Los Angeles: Netflix’s comedy brand, Netflix Is a Joke, will host a week-long comedy festival starting in April.

Entitled “Netflix Is a Joke Fest,” the festival will take place across over 20 venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium and The Largo, between April 27 and May 3. Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, it will feature some of the best in today’s standup performing, as well as paying homage to comedy legends.

Some of the performers taking part are Dave Chapelle, Martin Lawrence, David Letterman, Ali Wong, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart and more.

But more importantly for the festival, Netflix is also partnering with Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create a safety net for comedians in need with mental health, medical and financial crisis support. During the festival, Comedy Gives Back will provide onsite services and information for free.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

See the list of events by venue below. Date information will be available when tickets go on sale in select pre-sales on Tuesday and to the general public on Friday. Select performances, noted below, will be recorded to stream on Netflix at a later date.

The Theater at Ace Hotel

“The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up” (recorded)

Chappelle, Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes will pay homage to and induct comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams. The Hall and induction ceremony special were created by Marty Callner and Randall Gladstein. Callner will direct and executive produce through his Funny Business, Inc. company; Gladstein and David Steinberg will also executive produce. The Hall, which will have a physical home in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, will be taped at The Ace Theater in Downtown LA for streaming on Netflix later in May. This is the festival’s closing night event on May 3.

The Avalon

“Pete Davidson & Best Friends” (recorded)

In addition to Davidson, the lineup is to be announced.

Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica (recorded)

Special guests include Fabrizio Copano, Liss Pereira, Ricardo O’Farrill and Ricardo Quevedo.

“The India All Star Show hosted by Vir Das” (recorded)

Performances will be in both Hindi and English with special guests that include Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh and Sumukhi Suresh.

The Belasco

Felipe Esparza (live)

Comedy Union

“The Arsenio Hall Comedy Showcase” (recorded for SiriusXM)

Hall presents a lineup to be announced.

Dynasty Typewriter

Cristela Alonzo (live)

Taylor Tomlinson (live)

Catherine Cohen (live)

London Hughes (live)

Mo Gilligan (live)

“The Endless Honeymoon with Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero” (live podcast)

The Fonda

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (recorded)

Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today’s finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.

The Greek

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ celebration at The Greek Theatre” (recorded)

Headliners include Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Sykes. Presenters include Demi Lovato, Graham Norton, Lily Tomlin, Ruby Rose. Featuring Bianca Del Rio, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Lea DeLaria, Mae Martin, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Rhea Butcher, Sam Jay, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Trixie Mattel and more. “Stand Out” is produced by Page Hurwitz and Sykes for Push It Productions.

The Hollywood Bowl

“Chappelle’s”

An evening of music and comedy featuring Chappelle and very special guests.

Improv

Whindersson Nunes & Friends (live)

“They Ready” (live)

Luenell (live)

Improv Lab

Janelle James & Friends (live)

K. Trevor Wilson (live)

Ms. Pat (live)

Largo

“Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees” (live)

Jenny Slate (live)

Katherine Ryan (live)

Tom Papa & Fortune Feimster (live)

Whitney Cummings & Friends (live)

Laugh Factory

Best of Canada (live)

The Orpheum

Kevin Hart in Conversation – A moderated Q&A session with Kevin Hart.

“Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour”

“Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour”

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Noah Reid and Emily Hampshire present a live and interactive evening that gives fans an insider’s look into the making of the series.

Jack Whitehall (live)

Palace

Norm Macdonald (live)

The Palladium

“Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jamie Foxx” (recorded)

Foxx hosts a lineup to be announced.

“Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer” (recorded)

Schumer hosts a lineup to be announced

“Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Martin Lawrence” (recorded)

Lawrence returns to Netflix to host a lineup to be announced.

“Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin” (recorded)

“Grace & Frankie” stars Fonda and Tomlin host a lineup of all female comedians to be announced.

Regent

Marlon Wayans (live)

Russell Howard (live)

Deon Cole (live)

Christina Pazsitzky (live)

Vir Das (live)

The Roosevelt Hotel

Tim Dillon (live)

Chad Goes Deep – “Going Deep” (live podcast)

Wilshire Ebell

Mike Birbiglia (live)

“Congratulations with Chris D’Elia” (live podcast)

Michelle Wolf (live)

Middleditch & Schwartz (improv live)

The Wiltern

Sebastian Maniscalco (live)

“Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour” (live)

“2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer” (live podcast)

“The Degenerates Live Hosted by Jim Jefferies”

Big Jay Oakersen, Christina P, Ms. Pat, Robert Kelly and more will take the stage live after two seasons of no-holds-barred comedy.

Ronny Chieng (live)

Park Na-rae (live)

Ken Jeong (live)

Chelsea Handler (live)

Additionally, Aunty Donna will perform a live sketch show and “Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell” Season 2 will be recorded at venues to be announced.