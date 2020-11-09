Netflix Hires Nne Ebong as VP of Overall Deals, Original Series

New Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria has made a key addition to her team.

Nne Ebong has joined the streamer as vice president of overall deals and original series, working on Brian Wright’s newly-formed overall deals team. In her new role, Ebong will work with Wright on some of Netflix’s most high-profile overall deals, including those with Ryan Murphy, the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps.

She comes to Netflix from Paul Lee’s WIIP, where she served as creative lead since joining the company in Sept. 2018. While there, she developed and produced projects including “The White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Previously she served as ABC Studios’ SVP of drama development where she developed some of the studio’s biggest shows including “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “American Crime,” “Designated Survivor,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Revenge.” Ebong joined ABC Studios in 2006 as director of Current Programming, overseeing “Lost,” “Brothers & Sisters” and “The Ghost Whisperer.”

Prior to ABC Studios, Ebong headed up series development at Shaun Cassidy Productions, during which time she served as a producer on the ABC series “Invasion.” She also worked as a creative executive at Universal Cable Productions, which was known as USA Cable Entertainment at the time. She also sold a pitch for a feature film to Fox 20.

The hiring comes as Bajaria continues to fill out the executive ranks under her leadership. In late October, she announced that all television operations would move under one umbrella as part of the company’s global focus going forward. Still open, however, is the head of U.S. television role, with the search for a candidate to fill the role ongoing.

Deadline first reported Ebong’s hiring.