Netflix Unveils ‘Dream Home Makeover’ Trailer (TV Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for “Dream Home Makeover,” and Law & Crime Network set a premiere date for “Prime Crime Tonight.”

DATES

Law & Crime Network will premiere “Prime Crime Tonight” on Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. The true crime program, hosted by attorney and anchor Jesse Weber, will take a deep dive into criminal cases that have garnered national attention in recent years. Weber will join experts and people involved in the cases to revisit police interrogation footage, 911 phone calls and moments in court.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Dream Home Makeover,” set to premiere on Oct. 16. The six-episode series follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree, who grew their business on social media. Each 30-minute episode features a home design project, ranging from budget-friendly living room renovations to full home makeovers. The series is produced by Goodbye Pictures. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Sports has named Kevin Jackson as managing editor of the network’s new website and app. The announcement was made by David Katz, executive vice president and head of digital at Fox Sports. Prior to joining Fox Sports, Jackson spent more than 25 years at ESPN, where he was the founding editor of the network’s commentary site, Page 2. He also built ESPN’s interactive storytelling platform, E-ticket, and expanded its soccer site, ESPN FC.

PARTNERSHIPS

The Ellison Institute of Transformation Medicine and the National Institutes of Health have partnered on a PSA with Harrison Ford voicing to enroll COVID-19 vaccine trial participants. To date, 500,000 Americans have volunteered for the database, while the study requires one million participants. Watch the PSA here.

EVENTS

The Disney Plus Drive-In Festival will take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12. The outdoor screening series will feature world premieres of Disney Plus’ original movie “Clouds” and upcoming series “The Right Stuff” from National Geographic. “The Simpsons,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Sound of Music” will also screen throughout the week. Limited reservations for the free event are available on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT on the event’s website.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Gashi featuring Sting will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”